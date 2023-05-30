US Home Prices Rise for Second Straight Month, Undermining Buyer Hopes

Home prices are going in the wrong direction, at least for prospective home buyers hopeful that pandemic-era prices are behind them.

A leading measure of single-family home prices — the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Index — increased for the second straight month in March, rising 1.3% after a 0.3% increase in February. These two months reflect the first uptick since June 2022, and the index is now just 3.6% below that June level.

“March’s results suggest that the decline in home prices that began in June 2022 may have come to an end,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement about the latest reading.

The index has surged 40% since 2019, fueled by record low mortgage rates and a pandemic frenzy for more space to live and work. But even with recent increases in mortgage rates and a slowing economy, prices aren’t coming down the way they might have if there were more homes for sale, according to economists. A lack of willing sellers is perpetuating the shortage started during the pandemic.

“Homeowners locked into ultra-low interest rates over the past three years, which is providing a strong incentive to stay in their homes,” Matthew Walsh, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a commentary. Still, “monthly price gains are typical as supply and demand adjust,” he wrote, suggesting the increases may not mean that much.

The March uptick in the index reflected broad-based increases across the U.S., including in all 20 major metro markets monitored by S&P Dow Jones. But compared to March 2022, the Southeast continued to be the strongest market, while the West stayed the weakest: Prices over the past year have risen the most in Miami, Tampa and Charlotte and fallen the most in Seattle and San Francisco. (Year-over-year comparisons are helpful for removing the impact of seasonal variations.)

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage — 6.57% as of last week — has been stuck over 6% since last September, data from Freddie Mac shows. For much of 2020 and 2021, it hovered around 3%, reaching a record low of 2.65% in January 2021.

There were 1.04 million single-family homes on the market at the end of April, a supply that would last just 2.9 months if the volume of sales continued at their current pace, according to the National Association of Realtors. This figure has been hovering in the 2-3 month range, far below the 6-month threshold NAR says has been historically associated with more moderate price increases. Anything lower than that typically means prices go up faster.