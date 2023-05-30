The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    US Home Prices Rise for Second Straight Month, Undermining Buyer Hopes

    A shortage of inventory for sale is keeping prices high

    Published |Updated
    Helen Reis
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    Home prices are going in the wrong direction, at least for prospective home buyers hopeful that pandemic-era prices are behind them. 

    A leading measure of single-family home prices — the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Index — increased for the second straight month in March, rising 1.3% after a 0.3% increase in February. These two months reflect the first uptick since June 2022, and the index is now just 3.6% below that June level.

    “March’s results suggest that the decline in home prices that began in June 2022 may have come to an end,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement about the latest reading. 

    Read More

    The index has surged 40% since 2019, fueled by record low mortgage rates and a pandemic frenzy for more space to live and work. But even with recent increases in mortgage rates and a slowing economy, prices aren’t coming down the way they might have if there were more homes for sale, according to economists. A lack of willing sellers is perpetuating the shortage started during the pandemic.

    “Homeowners locked into ultra-low interest rates over the past three years, which is providing a strong incentive to stay in their homes,” Matthew Walsh, an economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a commentary. Still, “monthly price gains are typical as supply and demand adjust,” he wrote, suggesting the increases may not mean that much.

    The March uptick in the index reflected broad-based increases across the U.S., including in all 20 major metro markets monitored by S&P Dow Jones. But compared to March 2022, the Southeast continued to be the strongest market, while the West stayed the weakest: Prices over the past year have risen the most in Miami, Tampa and Charlotte and fallen the most in Seattle and San Francisco. (Year-over-year comparisons are helpful for removing the impact of seasonal variations.)

    The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage — 6.57% as of last week — has been stuck over 6% since last September, data from Freddie Mac shows. For much of 2020 and 2021, it hovered around 3%, reaching a record low of 2.65% in January 2021.

    There were 1.04 million single-family homes on the market at the end of April, a supply that would last just 2.9 months if the volume of sales continued at their current pace, according to the National Association of Realtors. This figure has been hovering in the 2-3 month range, far below the 6-month threshold NAR says has been historically associated with more moderate price increases. Anything lower than that typically means prices go up faster.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.