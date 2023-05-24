Companies in the U.S. continue gobbling up their own shares, even as interest rates rise and other investors are pulling back on stocks.

Companies plan to buy back more than $600 billion in shares this year, according to the Wall Street Journal, which analyzed data from research firm Birinyi Associates. That's on track to meet last year's record pace when companies announced $1.27 trillion in buybacks and completed $1.05 trillion, according to Birinyi.

Some of the nation's biggest companies are responsible for much of the activity, including Apple, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft. Apple bought back the most shares with a 19.1 billion buyback this year.

Apple has announced plans for $90 billion in stock repurchases this year. From 2012 through 2022, Apple spent more than $572 billion on share buyback programs.

Stock buybacks can benefit shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares and boosting the value of those shares. They also benefit management teams, whose compensation is often tied to stock performance.

Critics say the billions that go to stock repurchase plans might be better invested in expanding business activities, or even used to reward employees, as opposed to just the investors, for a company's success.

President Joe Biden chastised Big Oil in his State of the Union address for pouring record profits into stock buybacks instead of investing in more domestic production.

A 1% tax aimed at curbing buybacks took effect Jan. 1 but it appears to have had little or no effect. Biden has proposed raising it to 4%.

Also showing no effect on stock repurchase plans is the rise in interest rates. The ultra-low bond rates of the recent past made it attractive for companies, including Apple, to borrow money from the bond market to fund stock repurchases.