Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to meet with top U.S. bankers in Washington later this week as the nation comes dangerously close to reaching its debt limit and spooking the markets.
Yellen is scheduled to meet with members of the Bank Policy Institute in D.C. on Thursday, according to a person invited to the meeting. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser plan to attend in a discussion that will likely focus on the looming debt ceiling crisis and upheaval in the banking sector, CNN reported.
The Institute is hosting its annual CEO reception Wednesday night at its D.C. headquarters. Dimon chairs the board, which is packed with some of the world's most powerful bank CEOs, including Citi's Fraser, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, Wells Fargo's Charlie Scharf and BNP Paribas' Jean-Laurent Bonnafe.
The Treasury Department didn't immediately comment on Yellen's plans and requests for comment at the Institute weren't immediately returned.
Yellen warned again on Tuesday that the U.S. was facing "economic catastrophe" if House Republicans and President Joe Biden cannot get an agreement to raise the $34.1 trillion debt ceiling. A default could send the U.S. economy into recession, she said in a speech in Washington, D.C.
"It's essential Congress act as soon as possible," she said.
She previously said the Treasury could run out of cash as soon as June 1. The Congressional Budget Office on Friday confirmed Yellen’s projections, saying there was “significant risk” the U.S. would run out of cash within the first two weeks of June, putting the nation on a path to default.
“It's widely agreed that financial and economic chaos would ensue,” Yellen said.
The exact timing the U.S. would default, the so-called X-date, depends on how much revenue the Treasury brings in as well as its ability to shuffle around payments to free up more cash over the next few weeks, according to CBO. Corporate taxes are due for most companies on June 15 as is the second of four estimated quarterly payments for individuals.
