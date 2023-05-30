The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Travel Site Ranks Delta Best US Airline Again as Southwest and Frontier Ratings Decline

    The Points Guy says airlines are doing a worse job overall

    Laura Bratton
    Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

    If you have to fly this summer, you may want to go with Delta Air Lines.

    For the fifth year in a row, the popular travel website The Points Guy is ranking Delta the best airline in the country, saying its on-time arrivals and infrequent bumps — when passengers are made to take another flight because theirs is oversold — outweigh how expensive it is.

    Meanwhile, United Airlines rose one slot to No. 2 on TPG’s list of top-10 U.S. airlines, Alaska Airlines jumped to No. 3 from No. 5, and Southwest Airlines fell to No. 5 from No. 2.

    “Southwest's holiday meltdown took a toll,” TPG wrote in a report published last week. The lower rank was solely related to declining scores for cancellations, timeliness, baggage handling and customer satisfaction, the site said. Before and after Christmas last year, Southwest canceled almost 17,000 flights — more than a third of its schedule — according to press reports

    Every year TPG analyzes a host of data from the Department of Transportation and other sources, including ticket costs, cancellations, customer complaints, cabin features and loyalty programs. The latest analysis compared data from 2022 and 2021.

    Rankings aside, the airlines are doing a worse job overall, TPG said. Customer complaints were up 88%, cancellations rose 54%, and price per 1,000 passenger miles increased 23%.

    Alaska Airlines got high marks for its lounges and satisfied customers, but earned its higher spot this year because its airfare and fees are getting more affordable, TPG said. Spirit Airlines, once again the most affordable on the list, climbed two spots to No. 8 because its customers are happier. 

    Frontier Airlines, another budget carrier, fell to No. 10 from No. 8 because more than 6,000 passengers — averaging over 16 people per day — were bumped during the year, more than two and a half times the previous year. It also had more than double the number of customer complaints as Spirit, TPG said. 

    United – the third least affordable after Delta and American Airlines – scored well on its frequent flyer rewards and its broad network of airports.

    Here’s the full ranking:

    1. Delta Air Lines
    2. United Airlines
    3. Alaska Airlines
    4. American Airlines
    5. Southwest Airlines
    6. Hawaiian Airlines
    7. JetBlue Airways
    8. Spirit Airlines
    9. Allegiant Air
    10. Frontier Airlines

