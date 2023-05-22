Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to buy a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The 23-year veteran, just four months after retiring from the NFL, already initiated a partnership with Raiders owner Mark Davis last year, buying a stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces franchise. He's also a Major League Pickleball team owner and expected to call games for FOX starting in 2024 under a 10-year, $375 million deal.

While a vote on the deal won't occur at this week's spring meeting, according to Breer, it marks a notable step toward Brady becoming an executive.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady, 45, needs approval from at least 24 of the league's other owners. His investment is expected to be "passive," a source with direct knowledge of the situation told ESPN this month, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters.

If approved, Brady would become the highest-profile former NFL player to become a limited owner of an NFL franchise. It's unclear how much of the team Brady will purchase, but even a 1% stake would likely be around $50 million assuming the Forbes franchise valuation of $5.1 billion.

When Brady retired following last season, he was the league’s career leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He also left with an estimated net worth of $512 million.

The Raiders moved to Los Angeles in 1982 then back to their original roots in Oakland in 1995. They relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.