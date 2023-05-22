The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    JWPlayer

    Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to buy a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

    The 23-year veteran, just four months after retiring from the NFL, already initiated a partnership with Raiders owner Mark Davis last year, buying a stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces franchise. He's also a Major League Pickleball team owner and expected to call games for FOX starting in 2024 under a 10-year, $375 million deal.

    While a vote on the deal won't occur at this week's spring meeting, according to Breer, it marks a notable step toward Brady becoming an executive.

    (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Read More

    Brady, 45, needs approval from at least 24 of the league's other owners. His investment is expected to be "passive," a source with direct knowledge of the situation told ESPN this month, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters.

    If approved, Brady would become the highest-profile former NFL player to become a limited owner of an NFL franchise. It's unclear how much of the team Brady will purchase, but even a 1% stake would likely be around $50 million assuming the Forbes franchise valuation of $5.1 billion.

    When Brady retired following last season, he was the league’s career leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He also left with an estimated net worth of $512 million.

    The Raiders moved to Los Angeles in 1982 then back to their original roots in Oakland in 1995. They relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.