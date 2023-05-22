Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to buy a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
The 23-year veteran, just four months after retiring from the NFL, already initiated a partnership with Raiders owner Mark Davis last year, buying a stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces franchise. He's also a Major League Pickleball team owner and expected to call games for FOX starting in 2024 under a 10-year, $375 million deal.
While a vote on the deal won't occur at this week's spring meeting, according to Breer, it marks a notable step toward Brady becoming an executive.
- Tom Brady in Talks to Become Part Owner of Raiders: Report
- DUI Suspect Told to “Stay Out of Trouble” After Offering $500 Bribe
- Oakland A’s and Nevada Reach Tentative Deal to Move MLB Team to Las Vegas
- Las Vegas’ First Weed-Friendly Hotel to Open in June
- Tom Brady Honors Exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan in Mother’s Day Post
Brady, 45, needs approval from at least 24 of the league's other owners. His investment is expected to be "passive," a source with direct knowledge of the situation told ESPN this month, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters.
If approved, Brady would become the highest-profile former NFL player to become a limited owner of an NFL franchise. It's unclear how much of the team Brady will purchase, but even a 1% stake would likely be around $50 million assuming the Forbes franchise valuation of $5.1 billion.
When Brady retired following last season, he was the league’s career leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He also left with an estimated net worth of $512 million.
The Raiders moved to Los Angeles in 1982 then back to their original roots in Oakland in 1995. They relocated to Las Vegas in 2020.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Former Obama Official Peter Orszag Named Next CEO at LazardMoney
- SEC Made Record-Breaking $279 Million Payout to Whistleblower in Ericsson Bribery CaseMoney
- Ford EV Owners Will Soon Be Able to Use Tesla Supercharger NetworkMoney
- Cruise Industry Packing Its Ships Full In Post-Pandemic ComebackMoney
- Inflation Accelerates in April, Showing Relief From High Prices Remains ElusiveMoney
- Billions Squeezed Out of Short Sellers as Nvidia Stock SoarsMoney
- AI Craze Set to Catapult Nvidia’s Market Value Past $1 TrillionMoney
- Fitch Warns It Could Downgrade U.S. Credit Rating Over Political ‘Brinkmanship’News
- Can Ron DeSantis Help Juice Twitter Traffic?Money
- Federal Judge Denies Jes Staley’s Motion to Dismiss in Case About His Ties to Jeffrey EpsteinMoney
- Florida Man Lands High-Flying Job After Dive From Plane with ‘Open 4 Work’ SignNews