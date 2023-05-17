Elizabeth Holmes Gets 2 More Weeks of Freedom Before Prison Stint for Theranos Fraud

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was given two more weeks of freedom before she has to begin her 11-year sentence in federal prison, after a judge granted her request for time to make medical and childcare preparations.
An appeals court previously rejected her attempt to delay her sentence while she appealed her conviction. In a brief order issued Wednesday afternoon, Judge Edward J. Davila of U.S. District Court in San Jose granted a request by Holmes' lawyers to set May 30 as the date on which she will report to federal prison. Holmes has two children, including an infant born in February.
Holmes was convicted last year on four counts of defrauding investors as the CEO of Theranos. The technology company promised to revolutionize blood testing but was exposed by reporters as having faulty equipment that provided inaccurate results. She was sentenced in November and ordered to report in April, but that date passed while she appealed her case.
