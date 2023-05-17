The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elizabeth Holmes Gets 2 More Weeks of Freedom Before Prison Stint for Theranos Fraud

    Published |Updated
    Christian Berthelsen
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Philip Pacheco/Gettyy Images

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was given two more weeks of freedom before she has to begin her 11-year sentence in federal prison, after a judge granted her request for time to make medical and childcare preparations.

    An appeals court previously rejected her attempt to delay her sentence while she appealed her conviction. In a brief order issued Wednesday afternoon, Judge Edward J. Davila of U.S. District Court in San Jose granted a request by Holmes' lawyers to set May 30 as the date on which she will report to federal prison. Holmes has two children, including an infant born in February.   

    Holmes was convicted last year on four counts of defrauding investors as the CEO of Theranos. The technology company promised to revolutionize blood testing but was exposed by reporters as having faulty equipment that provided inaccurate results. She was sentenced in November and ordered to report in April, but that date passed while she appealed her case.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.