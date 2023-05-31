The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud Charges

    The former Head of Community Banking Was Charged With Fraud in 2020

    Published |Updated
    Laura Bratton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    The Wells Fargo executive accused of juicing profits by creating fraudulent customer accounts agreed to pay nearly $5 million to settle fraud charges by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

    Carrie L. Tolstedt, Wells Fargo's former head of retail banking, agreed to pay a $3 million fine and roughly $1.9 million in disgorgements and interest to settle SEC charges of allegedly misleading investors about the bank's performance between 2014 and 2016, the SEC said in a statement announcing the deal Tuesday. Tolstedt, who pled guilty in March to criminal charges of obstructing a bank exam, didn't admit nor deny wrongdoing in her settlement with the SEC.

    According to the SEC complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Tolstedt used a “cross-sell metric” that inflated the bank's performance by counting fake or unauthorized accounts opened by employees to meet the company's high sales goals. 

    This settlement comes on the heels of Tolstedt’s ban from working in the banking industry in March and her payment of a $17 million civil penalty to the U.S. Department of Treasury, according to the Office of Comptroller of the Currency.

    Read More

    Wells Fargo paid a total of $3 billion to the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice in 2020 for its yearslong practice of pressuring employees to use bad tactics to meet sales goals, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California. 

    Former CEO and Chairman John G. Stumpf paid $2.5 million in 2020 for endorsing the use of the misleading “cross-sell metric.” 

    Tolstedt agreed to disgorge $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains and $447,874 in interest as well as a $3 million fine. The SEC said the $5.5 million Stumpf and Tolstedt paid in fines as well as the $500 million Wells paid to settle its case will go to investors harmed by the fake accounts scandal. The settlements are subject to court approval.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.