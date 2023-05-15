U.S. officials have warned, with increasing levels of alarm in recent days, that the nation is dangerously close to breaching its debt ceiling and defaulting on its bonds.

This could happen as soon as June 1, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told ABC’s “This Week” earlier this month. The Congressional Budget Office on Friday confirmed Yellen’s projections, saying there was “significant risk” the U.S. would run out of cash within the first two weeks of June, putting the nation on a path to default.

“It's widely agreed that financial and economic chaos would ensue,” Yellen said.

The exact timing the U.S. would default, the so-called X-date, depends on how much revenue the Treasury brings in as well as its ability to shuffle around payments to free up more cash over the next few weeks, according to CBO. Corporate taxes are due for most companies on June 15 as is the second of four estimated quarterly payments for individuals.

The Treasury had $316 billion in cash on hand at the end of April, according to CBO. The federal government spent $6.5 trillion in fiscal year 2022, or about $17.8 billion a day, giving the Treasury about two to three weeks of wiggle room.

Here are some key bills that are soon due for the U.S. Treasury:

May 15: About $50 billion in interest payments on 10-year Treasury notes and bonds are due once a quarter.

June 1: About $25 billion in pay and benefits are sent to active-duty members of the military, civil service and military retirees, veterans, and recipients of Supplementary Security Income on the 1st of every month.

June 15: Monthly interest payments on notes and bonds of about $3 billion are due around the 15th of every month.

June 30: End-of-month payments on 10-year Treasury notes and bonds are due on the 30th. Those payments have ranged from $10 billion to $16 billion over the past six months.

If enough tax revenue comes in by June 15, it’s possible Treasury could stretch its cash out to the end of July, CBO said. Social Security and Medicare recipients will be safe since those payments are funded by trust funds independent from the congressional budgeting process.

The U.S. actually reached its debt limit on Jan. 19, which is when Treasury started taking “extraordinary measures,” like delaying certain investments, to avoid breaching it.

It’s a high-stakes game of chicken between House GOP leaders and President Joe Biden over raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. Raising the debt limit allows the U.S. to continue paying for programs that have already passed Congress, it doesn’t fund new spending.

After meeting with Biden last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters he wanted a "responsible, sensible agreement that can raise the debt limit and put us on a path to get our spending under control."

GOP leaders want Biden to agree to cut future spending before they agree to raise the debt limit. Biden wants a "clean" vote on the debt ceiling that's not tied to budget negotiations -- as Congress has done the last 78 times it’s voted to raise it.

A debt default would be “catastrophic,” Lael Brainard, chair of Biden’s National Economic Council, said in an interview on CNN on Sunday. “It would lead to higher borrowing costs for cars, for mortgages, for small businesses, even the U.S. government,” she said. “And so the most important thing is making sure that Congress fulfills its basic responsibility to avert default," she said.

A default would likely upend U.S. stock markets, which tumbled 20% in 2011 when the nation was about a week away from default in a standoff between then-President Barack Obama and House Republicans.

If Congress doesn’t raise or suspend the debt limit, it will ultimately delay “payments for some government activities, a default on the government’s debt obligations, or both,” CBO said. That could cause distress in corporate and government bond markets, disrupt the U.S. economy and rapidly increase borrowing rates for the Treasury, CBO said.

In the meantime, White House and congressional staff are having “productive discussions” around the budget, Brainard said. GOP leaders and Biden scrapped plans to meet on Friday, giving staff more time to hammer out a deal over the weekend.

“America isn’t a deadbeat nation. We do pay our bills … Congress has always acted and knows how to do it and they have the capacity to do it in a timely manner,” Brainard said.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said in an interview Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that he was "optimistic" the U.S. would avoid default.

Chuck Bell, program director of advocacy for Consumer Reports, warned that the "ideological divide in Washington is much sharper now" than previous debt limit debates, hurting the chances for compromise.