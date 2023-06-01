The Pentagon Cuts a Deal With Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Aid Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense is purchasing satellites from Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Ukraine, to aid in its defense of Kyiv from Russian forces, according to press reports on Thursday.

SpaceX first provided its Starlink satellite terminals to Ukraine in February, when the country’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted a photo of their arrival. Starlink uses a low Earth orbit to provide broadband internet access, which has allowed Ukranians to stay connected while much of their infrastructure collapsed under Russian fire.

"We continue to work with a range of global partners to ensure Ukraine has the resilient satellite and communication capabilities they need. Satellite communications constitute a vital layer in Ukraine's overall communications network and the department contracts with Starlink for services of this type," said the Department of Defense in a statement.

The contract is the latest in a long series of twists and turns of Starlinks role in the Russia-Ukraine war. Musk complained about the costs of donating satellites to Ukraine in a letter to the Pentagon obtained by CNN, and requested additional funding. Musk promptly withdrew the request on Twitter.

The Pentagon’s new contract with SpaceX will boost revenue. The Pentagon, however, did not provide the terms of the contract, according to its statement to the press.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.