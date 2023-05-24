The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Federal Judge Denies Jes Staley’s Motion to Dismiss in Case About His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    The former JPMorgan executive and Barclays CEO will face closer legal scrutiny of his close ties to the dead sex criminal

    Thornton McEnery
    JWPlayer

    Barclays' former CEO Jes Staley will continue to be haunted by the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein.

    A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday denied Staley’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by his former employer, JPMorgan Chase, to hold him liable for the sex trafficking crimes committed by Epstein when he was a client of the bank.

    In the motion, Staley had argued that he did not knowingly fuel Epstein’s sex crimes. The former JPMorgan executive also argued that he wasn't aware of Epstein’s behavior, even though JPMorgan transferred funds on behalf of Epstein to pay his victims on numerous occasions.

    JPMorgan’s had previously said that Staley was not only aware of Epstein’s crimes but had traded sexually suggestive messages with the late financier. The bank even accused Staley of sexually assaulting one of Epstein’s victims himself, making him legally liable for any findings against JPMorgan in two cases filed by an anonymous victim and the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

    In a late April filing, Staley’s legal team argued that JPMorgan sued him only because the megabank was attempting to use him as a “public relations shield.” 

    (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

    The denial of the motion was made by Federal Judge Jed Rakoff who has been ruling over much of the Epstein fallout and publicly mused in 2008 that more Wall Street CEOs should have gone to prison for their roles in the financial crisis.

    Thanks to the Epstein civil suits, Rakoff will now have one of those CEOs in his sights. 

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is scheduled to be deposed on Friday and Saturday for his role in handling Epstein as a client between 1998 and 2013.

