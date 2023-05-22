The Federal Reserve could skip raising interest rates at its next meeting in June, but that doesn't mean it's done.

The central bank could resume rate hikes later this year if the last 10 it's done since March 2022 aren't enough to curb inflation, a Fed official says.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said Monday another hike in the central bank’s key interest rate is a close call for its next two-day meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee over June 13 and 14. The committee meets once a month to vote on whether to raise or lower the so-called federal funds rate, which is the rate at which banks borrow from each other. Changes in the rate indirectly affect interest rates on everything from home loans to credit card rates.

In its fight against inflation, the Fed has raised its key interest rate at 10 times since March 2022 to between 5% and 5.25% – a 16-year high.

“Some of my colleagues have talked about skipping,” Kashkari said in an interview on CNBC. “Important to me is not signaling that we’re done … If we were to skip in June, that does not mean we’re done with our tightening cycle. It means to me we’re getting more information.”

Kashkari made similar remarks to the Wall Street Journal on Friday, explaining that the Fed might choose to sit back and gather more information regarding the course of inflation. “I would object to any kind of declaration that we’re done,” he told the Journal. “A skip to get more information is very different in my mind than, ‘Hey, we think we’re done.’”

As the pace of inflation slowed in recent months, Wall Street expected the Fed to start to pivot away from rate hikes, which raises the costs of everything from home loans to credit card rates. The central bank, however, hasn't indicated when it would stop raising rates, let alone cut them. Financial markets are pricing in two quarter-point rate cuts this year, and they’re putting the odds of a Fed pause in June at over 80%.

The U.S. inflation rate has dipped below 5%, down from its recent peak of 9.06% in June, yet substantially higher than the Fed’s goal of 2% The Fed will update its inflation forecast when it next meets, as well as its projections for the nation’s gross domestic product, unemployment and future rate expectations.

“Markets seem very optimistic that rates are going to fall now,” Kashkari told CNBC. “I think that they believe that inflation is going to fall, and then we’re going to be able to respond to that … But nobody should be confused about our commitment to getting inflation back down to 2%.”