Activist Investor Pans Yelp CEO, Stock Soars After Push for Sale

One activist investor is giving Yelp's management zero stars, but investors are giving the stock at least four.

Shares of Yelp were surging Tuesday morning after the WSJ reported that TCS Capital had built a 4% stake in the review website and called for a sale of the company in a sharply-worded letter that also skewered the leadership of founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman.

Citing what it called the “horrific underperformance” of Yelp stock over the last five years, TCS president Eric Semler outlined numerous issues his firm had with how the company was run and pointedly suggested that Yelp should pursue a sale at $70 a share, more than double its Monday closing price.

Shares jumped by as much as 10.3% in morning trading, before giving up some of those gains.

But Semler, a former New York Times reporter, directed much of his criticism directly at Stoppelman.

“We believe that Yelp’s main obstacle to improved share price performance is Company CEO and co-founder, Jeremy Stoppelman,” the letter reads. “We believe he inappropriately runs the Company as his private fiefdom – even though he beneficially owns only 5% of the shares outstanding (only slightly more than do we) and has no special voting rights.”

“Yelp maintains an active dialogue with our shareholders and values constructive feedback on our business and ways to create value,” the company said in a statement.

While Yelp stock is down more than 16% over the last five years, it is up 28% year-to-date and Tuesday’s market response to TCS’s letter indicates that investors are backing the stock.

Semler, however, appears to be taking Tuesday’s market action in stride.

“We’re very pleased with the response,” he told The Messenger. “And happy that Yelp is finally getting some love.”

Semler’s case that Yelp is worth double its current value appears to be unpopular with Wall Street, but his suggestion that the company pursue a merger with Angie’s List “to form a powerhouse in the $500 billion home services market” is also raising eyebrows. Semler made an activist move on Angie’s List in 2016, taking three board seats and eventually pushing through a $500 million sale to Barry Diller’s IAC.

“$70 a share is a pretty big swing,” a hedge fund investor familiar with TCS told The Messenger. “And Semler has done this trick already.”

Semler batted down the criticism: "$70 is a relatively conservative valuation considering Yelp’s EBITDA," a commonly used measure of a company's profitability.