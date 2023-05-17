Target eked out a tiny sales gain in the first quarter, despite the challenges of inflation and rising interest rates facing consumers. But it also said a rise in theft is expected to eat into its profits for the year.

The big-box retailer's sales grew 0.5%, the company said in releasing it's first-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. That was roughly in line with guidance that Target offered on the release of its fourth quarter 2022 results in April.

"We came into the year clear-eyed about the challenges consumers are facing,” CEO Brian Cornell said, “and we were determined to build on the trust we've established with our guests.”

With nearly 2,000 stores, Minneapolis-based Target is considered a bellwether for the retail sector and the broader economy. It is the second major retailer to report lackluster results this week.

On Tuesday, Home Depot reported a disappointing 4.2% decline in first-quarter sales, and said it expects sales to be down between 2% and 5% this year over last. Walmart is slated to report results on Thursday.

Target said its comparable sales, a key industry metric that measures sales at stores open for more than a year, were flat in the first quarter ended April 29 compared to the same three months last year, reflecting comparable store sales growth of 0.7%. Comparable digital sales fell 3.4% year-over-year.

Total revenue grew 0.6% over last year’s quarter to $25.3 billion, reflecting total sales growth of 0.5% and a 10.2% increase in other revenue. Net earnings fell 5.8% from the previous quarter to $950 million.

Looking ahead, Target stood by guidance it offered earlier this year, expecting first-quarter comparable sales to land somewhere between a low-single-digit decline to a low-single-digit increase.

Cornell warned that shrinking inventories due to rising crime would ding profitability for the year. He said Target was investing in prevention strategies to manage financial impacts, protect guests and keep stores open amid the trend.

“As we look ahead, we now expect shrink will reduce this year's profitability by more than $500 million compared with last year,” he said. “While there are many potential sources of inventory shrink, theft and organized retail crime are increasingly important drivers of the issue.”

Target’s financial results, though modest, beat Wall Street expectations. Revenue came in at $25.32 billion compared to the $25.29 billion that analysts expected. Earnings per share came in at $2.05 compared to $1.76 that analysts expected.