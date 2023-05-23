Stocks retreated on Tuesday as debt-ceiling negotiations continued with familiar rhetoric about productive, yet still-not-conclusive meetings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 231 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 slipped more than 47 points, or 1.12%, and the Nasdaq fell more than 160 points, or 1.26%.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday told reporters in Kentucky that the debt-ceiling negotiations represented business-as-usual for a divided government.
"It will ultimately be passed on a bipartisan basis in the House and Senate," McConnell said. "The country will not default.”
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Monday evening at the White House and continued to express confidence that a deal could come together to raise the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit before a so-called June 1 X-date.
"We literally talked about where we were having disagreements and ideas," McCarthy said at a press conference following the meeting. "So to me that's productive. Not progress, but productive."
If the debt ceiling isn't raised, the nation may be forced to default on its debt, sending financial shockwaves around the globe. Despite such looming catastrophic consequences, Wall Street has remained relatively calm throughout the debt ceiling debate in Washington.
“We are sending a very negative signal about our ability to run our economy, let alone be a anchor for the rest of the world,” Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday. “And the market so far has actually dealt with it very well.”
