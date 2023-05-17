The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘America Will Not Default’: Stocks Surge on Biden, McCarthy Confidence in Debt Ceiling Talks

    Al Lewis
    Wall Street investors breathed a little easier on Wednesday, sending stocks higher following encouraging comments on debt ceiling talks from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

    “I think at the end of the day we do not have a debt default,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a CNBC interview Wednesday morning.

    Speaking from the White House, Biden said leaders would come together simply because the consequences of not doing so would be dire. “I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default,” he said. He also cited what he called a productive meeting with congressional leaders.

    After meeting with Biden, McCarthy said a deal was “possible” by week’s end.

    The national debt is approaching $32 billion, and Republicans are demanding spending cuts before approving a new debt ceiling. Raising the debt ceiling, however, doesn’t authorize new spending. It only allows Congress to borrow more to pay for what it has already approved.

    On Wall Street, all eyes are on debt ceiling negotiations and the possibility of a default, though the market has yet to price in a worse-case scenario. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by more than 400 points in midday trading, or about 1.3%, and the S&P 500 rose by more than 1% following the remarks form McCarthy and Biden.

    Investors are also weighing the odds of a looming recession and whether a slowdown will end the Federal Reserve’s ongoing spate of interest rate hikes to fight inflation. Many have concluded that the Fed has already gone too far,  that a recession is certain in the months ahead, and that the Fed will soon pivot from rate hikes to rate cuts.

    “The market is right to be penciling in cuts,” said Seamus Mac Gorain, head of global rates in London, in comments to Bloomberg. “Inflation is too high and it will take a recession to bring it back down.

    He also added that recent U.S. failures and their ripple effects have made a recession more likely.

