State Farm Retreats From California, Driven Out by Wildfires, Construction Costs
The insurer will stop selling homeowner and other policies in the state
The nation’s largest property and casualty insurer is retreating from the California market because of a growing wildfire threat and construction costs that are rising even faster than inflation.
In a statement late Friday, State Farm said it would immediately stop selling new homeowners policies there — plus all business and personal lines coverage other than auto policies.
State Farm's independent agents will continue to serve existing customers, the company said.
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California Coverage
- Climate change is extending natural disaster seasons from wildfires to tornadoes to hurricanes
- Officials Warn Peak of Canada’s Wildfire Season Still Ahead
- Map Shows Where Smoke from Canada Wildfires is Impacting U.S.
- Helen Mirren’s Blue Hair Transformation Turns Heads at 2023 Cannes Film Festival
“We take seriously our responsibility to manage risk,” State Farm said in the statement. “It’s necessary to take these actions now to improve the company’s financial strength.”
State Farm has had two straight years of underwriting losses, with last year’s more than tripling to $13.3 billion, according to annual reports published on its corporate website.
The company said it would keep working with California officials to “build market capacity,” suggesting its approach could change based on market conditions in the future.
Six of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California have struck since 2020, data from the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection shows. And home replacement costs in the U.S. have escalated more than 55% since 2019, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
Besides wildfire exposure and construction costs, the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer — a mutual company that’s owned by its policyholders — said a challenging reinsurance market had influenced its decision.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Former Obama Official Peter Orszag Named Next CEO at LazardMoney
- SEC Made Record-Breaking $279 Million Payout to Whistleblower in Ericsson Bribery CaseMoney
- Ford EV Owners Will Soon Be Able to Use Tesla Supercharger NetworkMoney
- Cruise Industry Packing Its Ships Full In Post-Pandemic ComebackMoney
- Inflation Accelerates in April, Showing Relief From High Prices Remains ElusiveMoney
- Billions Squeezed Out of Short Sellers as Nvidia Stock SoarsMoney
- AI Craze Set to Catapult Nvidia’s Market Value Past $1 TrillionMoney
- Fitch Warns It Could Downgrade U.S. Credit Rating Over Political ‘Brinkmanship’News
- Can Ron DeSantis Help Juice Twitter Traffic?Money
- Federal Judge Denies Jes Staley’s Motion to Dismiss in Case About His Ties to Jeffrey EpsteinMoney
- Florida Man Lands High-Flying Job After Dive From Plane with ‘Open 4 Work’ SignNews