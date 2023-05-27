The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    State Farm Retreats From California, Driven Out by Wildfires, Construction Costs

    The insurer will stop selling homeowner and other policies in the state

    Published |Updated
    Helen Reis
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The nation’s largest property and casualty insurer is retreating from the California market because of a growing wildfire threat and construction costs that are rising even faster than inflation.

    In a statement late Friday, State Farm said it would immediately stop selling new homeowners policies there — plus all business and personal lines coverage other than auto policies.

    Flames come close to houses during the Blue Ridge Fire on October 27, 2020 in Chino Hills, California.
    David McNew/Getty Images

    State Farm's independent agents will continue to serve existing customers, the company said.

    Read More

    “We take seriously our responsibility to manage risk,” State Farm said in the statement. “It’s necessary to take these actions now to improve the company’s financial strength.”

    State Farm has had two straight years of underwriting losses, with last year’s more than tripling to $13.3 billion, according to annual reports published on its corporate website.

    The company said it would keep working with California officials to “build market capacity,” suggesting its approach could change based on market conditions in the future. 

    Six of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California have struck since 2020, data from the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection shows. And home replacement costs in the U.S. have escalated more than 55% since 2019, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

    Besides wildfire exposure and construction costs, the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer — a mutual company that’s owned by its policyholders — said a challenging reinsurance market had influenced its decision.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.