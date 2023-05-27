State Farm Retreats From California, Driven Out by Wildfires, Construction Costs

The nation’s largest property and casualty insurer is retreating from the California market because of a growing wildfire threat and construction costs that are rising even faster than inflation.

In a statement late Friday, State Farm said it would immediately stop selling new homeowners policies there — plus all business and personal lines coverage other than auto policies.

David McNew/Getty Images

State Farm's independent agents will continue to serve existing customers, the company said.

“We take seriously our responsibility to manage risk,” State Farm said in the statement. “It’s necessary to take these actions now to improve the company’s financial strength.”

State Farm has had two straight years of underwriting losses, with last year’s more than tripling to $13.3 billion, according to annual reports published on its corporate website.

The company said it would keep working with California officials to “build market capacity,” suggesting its approach could change based on market conditions in the future.

Six of the 20 most destructive wildfires in California have struck since 2020, data from the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection shows. And home replacement costs in the U.S. have escalated more than 55% since 2019, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Besides wildfire exposure and construction costs, the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer — a mutual company that’s owned by its policyholders — said a challenging reinsurance market had influenced its decision.