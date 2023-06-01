Regulator Warns Cash Stashed on Apps Like PayPal, Venmo May Not Be FDIC-Insured

If you love the convenience of PayPal, Venmo or Cash App but aren’t the most vigilant of users, there are risks you may not know about.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is advising consumers that the safeguards the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. offers against losing your money in a bank failure often don’t apply to money that lingers in a nonbank payment app. In fact, the rules and disclosures around this issue may be particularly unclear, so even if an app claims you are insured, it doesn’t mean you are in every case, the CFPB said in a consumer alert Thursday.

The ultimate solution is to require payment app companies to automatically move any balances to the FDIC-insured bank accounts they link to so that users don’t have to remember themselves, the regulator said. In the meantime, users should set email reminders or otherwise find ways not to forget, officials advised.

“Keeping money inside your nonbank payment app might feel the same as keeping money in a traditional bank account with deposit insurance,” the CFPB wrote in the alert. But “money you receive generally stays in your payment app account until you connect to the app and move the money to your linked account.”

Payment apps have exploded in popularity, offering convenient ways to reimburse your friend for your share of the dinner check, donate to your PTO, or pay a self-employed lawncare guy who doesn’t take credit cards. Last year some 76% of adults in the U.S. said they had used at least one payment site or app, according to Pew Research Center, and the CFPB estimates billions of dollars are stored outside of the FDIC-insured accounts at some point along the way.

Three high-profile bank failures this year — including two of the largest in U.S. history — reminded people of the virtues of the FDIC, which guarantees people won’t lose at least their first $250,000 in deposits at any of the thousands of banks it insures. Nonbanks aren’t covered by those protections, though they may partner with FDIC-insured banks or offer “pass-through” insurance under certain circumstances.