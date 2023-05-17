Regional Banks Win Back Some Shareholder Love After Slump in the Wake of SVB

Western Alliance Bancorp rose about 13% on Wednesday, bouncing back from weeks of losses. The gains came after the bank reported more than $2 billion in deposit growth between March 31 and May 12, to about $50 billion.

Even after the gains, though, Western Alliance stock is still down more than 39% for the year. But the big one-day pop was significant.

The news interrupted the selloff in regional bank stocks that began in March with the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature, pushing other badly beaten bank shares higher on Wednesday.

Zions Bancorporation was up more than 11%. KeyCorp was up about 7% and PacWest, a smaller name in regional banking, was up more than 18%.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF was up nearly 7% on Wednesday, though it remained down more than 32% year to date. The fund includes top players in regional banking, including New York Community Bancorp, M&T Bank Corp., Regions Financial Corp., Citizens Financial Group, and First Horizon Corp.

To be sure, the challenges facing regional banks haven’t disappeared. The Federal Reserve may continue raising interest rates, inflation remains high, and expectations for a recession are rising.

Earlier this month, Fitch Ratings said it expects weaker financial performance from U.S. banks this year adding that results would “likely vary depending on business model, asset concentration and diversity and stability of deposit funding.”

“Fitch has taken several negative rating actions on banks most acutely affected by the recent bank failures and meaningful deposit outflows at some large regional banks since March 2023,” the rating agency said.