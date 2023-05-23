Pfizer’s New Diabetes Drug May Be Good for Weight Loss, and That’s Good For Investors
Pfizer shares jumped after a study showed the pharmaceutical company's oral treatment for type 2 diabetes, danuglipron, might be as effective as a rival treatment Ozempic at helping patients lose weight.
The company's shares rose 5.38% yesterday and another 2.5%, to $39.72 as of midday Tuesday.
The study, published by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that weight was significantly reduced among participants after 16 weeks. Weight loss of 5% or more were observed in up to 47% of participants depending on danuglipron dosages. The results were consistent in terms of both safety and effectiveness with Novo Nordisk's blockbuster drug Ozempic.
- Here’s the Skinny: New York City Passes Bill Banning Weight Discrimination
- Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good Amid Assault Charges
- Americans want weight loss drugs like Ozempic to be covered by insurance. Most of the time, they aren’t.
- How Ukraine Got So Good at Shooting Down Russian Missiles
- SEC Accuses ‘Depressed With Money’ Rapper of Running $60M Pot-Based Ponzi Scheme
Danuglipron is administered orally as opposed to Ozempic which requires weekly injections in the stomach, thigh or arm. "The convenience of oral danuglipron could support significant market share gains," Morningstar analyst Damien Conover wrote in an analyst note Tuesday morning
Denmark-based Novo Nordisk's ADRs, which are traded in the U.S., were down 3.57% to $164.64 as of midday Tuesday.
More than 37 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "With a market potential likely well over $50 billion, the diabetes and weight loss drug market is attracting increased competition," Conover wrote.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Former Obama Official Peter Orszag Named Next CEO at LazardMoney
- SEC Made Record-Breaking $279 Million Payout to Whistleblower in Ericsson Bribery CaseMoney
- Ford EV Owners Will Soon Be Able to Use Tesla Supercharger NetworkMoney
- Cruise Industry Packing Its Ships Full In Post-Pandemic ComebackMoney
- Inflation Accelerates in April, Showing Relief From High Prices Remains ElusiveMoney
- Billions Squeezed Out of Short Sellers as Nvidia Stock SoarsMoney
- AI Craze Set to Catapult Nvidia’s Market Value Past $1 TrillionMoney
- Fitch Warns It Could Downgrade U.S. Credit Rating Over Political ‘Brinkmanship’News
- Can Ron DeSantis Help Juice Twitter Traffic?Money
- Federal Judge Denies Jes Staley’s Motion to Dismiss in Case About His Ties to Jeffrey EpsteinMoney
- Florida Man Lands High-Flying Job After Dive From Plane with ‘Open 4 Work’ SignNews