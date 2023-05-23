Pfizer shares jumped after a study showed the pharmaceutical company's oral treatment for type 2 diabetes, danuglipron, might be as effective as a rival treatment Ozempic at helping patients lose weight.

The company's shares rose 5.38% yesterday and another 2.5%, to $39.72 as of midday Tuesday.

The study, published by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that weight was significantly reduced among participants after 16 weeks. Weight loss of 5% or more were observed in up to 47% of participants depending on danuglipron dosages. The results were consistent in terms of both safety and effectiveness with Novo Nordisk's blockbuster drug Ozempic.

Danuglipron is administered orally as opposed to Ozempic which requires weekly injections in the stomach, thigh or arm. "The convenience of oral danuglipron could support significant market share gains," Morningstar analyst Damien Conover wrote in an analyst note Tuesday morning

Denmark-based Novo Nordisk's ADRs, which are traded in the U.S., were down 3.57% to $164.64 as of midday Tuesday.

More than 37 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "With a market potential likely well over $50 billion, the diabetes and weight loss drug market is attracting increased competition," Conover wrote.