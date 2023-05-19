Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman told shareholders Friday that he plans to step down from running the day-to-day operations of the Wall Street bank within the next 12 months, as a succession plan plays out to choose its next leader.
Gorman made the announcement at the bank's annual shareholder meeting, according to multiple reports. He said three top candidates have already been identified, potentially setting off a run for the top job. Once the new chief is chosen he will become executive chairman.
"An issue of paramount importance to shareholders, employees and clients is, of course, Succession. And no, I'm not just talking about the TV series," Gorman joked, referencing the HBO television series about a powerful media family. He said he didn't plan to go out like Logan Roy, the iconic main character who unceremoniously died of an apparent heart attack while fishing his iPhone out of the toilet of his private jet.
Gorman has served 13 years in Morgan Stanley's top post, taking the job in the aftermath of the financial crisis and transforming the bank from a high-risk banking and trading shop to a more genteel -- and more stable -- focus on wealth management.
