Mansour Owner Group Reportedly Pays $500 Million to Bring Major League Soccer to San Diego

San Diego will be home to Major League Soccer's 30th team, the league announced at a press conference at Snapdragon Stadium on Thursday.

The new team will debut during the 2025 MLS season, a year before the U.S. ― along with Canada and Mexico ― hosts the 2026 World Cup.

"We are thrilled to welcome San Diego to Major League Soccer as our 30th team," MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement announcing the long-awaited news. "For many years we have believed San Diego would be a terrific MLS market due to its youthful energy, great diversity, and the fact that soccer is an essential part of everyday life for so many people. Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe have an incredible vision for building a club that will inspire and unite soccer fans throughout the city and region."

The ownership group that Mansour is leading will reportedly pay a $500 million expansion fee, the most ever paid for an MLS team, topping the $325 million paid by David Tepper for Charlotte FC in 2019.

The 30th franchise means the MLS has tripled its size since it was a 10-team league in 2004. The league's 29th team, St. Louis, SC, began play this season and sits in fourth place in the 14-team Western Conference.

The San Diego MLS team will join the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) San Diego Wave FC, San Diego Aztecs football and San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby as tenants of Snapdragon Stadium, northeast of downtown.

Since moving into Snapdragon Stadium upon its August 2022 completion, San Diego Wave FC has set NWSL attendance records, signifying there could be a strong appetite for an MLS team as soccer's popularity continues to grow in the U.S.

The official team name, crest and colors will be announced during the buildup to the team’s inaugural season in 2025.