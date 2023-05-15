The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Millennials and Gen X Set to Inherit $16 Trillion in the Next Decade

    The big winners in the wealth transfer are the children of high-wealth families.

    Luke Funk
    A massive wealth transfer is starting to take place in the United States with older generations passing trillions in inheritance along to Millennial and Gen X heirs.

    A New York Times report found that $84 trillion is projected to be passed down through 2045. Crucially, $16 trillion is expected to go to Gen X and Millennials within the next decade as the Baby Boomers start transferring their wealth while they're still alive.

    And most of the recipients of that cash will not have to pay a dime in taxes for it. Married couples are allowed to give away nearly $26 million tax free.

    The huge windfall is the result of an explosion in family wealth since the 1980s.

    In 1989, it was about $38 trillion, adjusted for inflation. By 2022, that wealth had more than tripled, to $140 trillion, according to the Times

    However, these rich inherences could exacerbate wealth inequality within younger generations. The wealthiest 10 percent are predicted to give and receive a majority of the riches—with the top 1 percent transferring the greatest amount of assets.

    The bottom 50 percent of households will account for only 8 percent of the transfers.

    High-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals — those with at least $5 million and $20 million in cash or easily cashable assets — make up only 1.5 percent of all households.

    Together, they constitute 42 percent of the volume of expected transfers through 2045, according to the financial research firm Cerulli Associates.

    Talmon Joseph Smith authored the story for the Times. He noted on Twitter that the HBO show Succession — which chronicles a media mogul's handoff of his company to his children — has boosted business for wealth management among high-net-worth individuals.

