Meta Sells Giphy to Shutterstock at a $260 Million Loss

Meta, Facebook's parent company, has sold its GIF database, Giphy, to Shutterstock for $315 million, resulting in a $260 million loss, as reported by The Guardian.

Shutterstock, a leading stock image company, bought Giphy, known for its short, looped animations. The deal ensures Facebook users continue to access Giphy's platform.

In October 2022, UK regulators enforced the sale, apprehensive that Meta's Giphy acquisition could stifle competition in the online advertising space.

Meta argued that without the backing of a bigger company, Giphy might struggle to stay afloat. It cited shifting consumer preferences, especially among Generation Z, who reportedly deem GIFs as "cringe" and "for boomers."

Shutterstock's CEO, Paul Hennessy, welcomes the purchase as an exciting opportunity for his company. He believes it will enable Shutterstock to reach casual internet users and extend beyond its typical clientele of marketing professionals and advertisers.

Despite Giphy being a staple on platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok, its value has plunged significantly from its 2016 peak of $600 million. Even though it boasts 1.7 billion daily users, as per the Wall Street Journal, the platform's appeal appears to be waning.