Managing Musk: Why Linda Yaccarino May Have the Most Impossible Job in Business

Linda Yaccarino, who left a high-powered position at NBCUniversal to become CEO of Twitter, could face maddening challenges working for a man who, like the Jim Carrey character in the movie “Liar Liar,” just can’t stop saying exactly what he thinks.

“I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it,” Twitter owner Elon Musk said in a televised CNBC interview last week.

Bravado from the genius behind Tesla and SpaceX has led to heady advertising losses at Twitter, which he acquired in October for $44 billion and is now worth $20 billion by his own reckoning.

Big-name brands such as General Motors, Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo and Merck have paused or pulled back ads on Twitter. They’ve done so amid a long list of concerns such as a perceived spike in hate speech, massive staff cuts when some believe more comment moderation is needed, halted enforcement of Twitter’s Covid misinformation policy, invitations to banned users to return to the platform (including former President Donald Trump) and false stories. Last year, for instance, Musk tweeted and then deleted a bogus report about the attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, sparking an outcry.

Digital marketing analytics firm Pathmatics by Sensor Tower reported that 625 of Twitter’s top 1,000 advertisers had pulled advertising between October and Jan. 25. In December, The Wall Street Journal reported that the privately held company suffered a 40% drop in year-over-year revenue and adjusted earnings.

Yaccarino, who starts her job in about six weeks, will have to navigate Musk’s unconventional approach to management. Last week, for instance, Musk reportedly sent an email to staff at Tesla saying the company can no longer hire, or even take on contractors, unless he personally approves them. Yaccarino also faces operational issues, rising regulatory scrutiny and ever-intensifying competition, but her biggest challenge may be wooing back advertisers.

“I know Linda personally, and this is her dream job,” Tesla investor Gary Black, managing partner of The Future Fund in Chicago, said in a recent tweet. “Sometimes the market doesn’t get it in the short term for whatever reason. Be patient.”

Black has tweeted extensively to champion Yaccarino, in line with his bullish tweets about Tesla. “Linda can bring leading advertisers back to TWTR in time for 2024 Election and Olympics, improving TWTR cash flow after debt servicing so Elon doesn’t have to sell more TSLA stock,” Black tweeted. Even Musk has said she’s “no shrinking wallflower” and he knew that when he hired her.

Yaccarino certainly has the advertising-world connections to make a difference at Twitter. As chair of advertising sales at NBCUniversal, she was responsible for more than $10 billion in annual revenue, overseeing all global, national and local advertising sales and partnerships across the company’s networks and digital platforms. She was credited as a key player in the successful launch of the company’s Peacock streaming service.

Dream job or not, she’s probably not going to be running Twitter alone, said John Challenger, CEO of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement services and executive coaching firm in Chicago.

“This is not a No. 1 job, it’s a No. 2 job,” he said. “She’s going to have to go with the flow.”

Challenger imagines that Yaccarino’s corner office will rock like a mechanical bull 24/7. She’s going to have to be more than flexible, make turns on a dime and not be invested in any of the decisions made in the past, he said.

“Musk is not someone who is going to step out,” Challenger said. “He is bent on transforming social media like he’s transformed the space industry, the auto industry, the battery industry … And I can’t believe he would leave this one, given what he’s paid for it and need to prove that he was right.”

Evan Nierman, CEO of Red Banyan public relations in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and author of The Cancel Culture Curse, said key to Yaccarino’s success will be providing stability and carrying out Musk’s vision without alienating core Twitter advertisers and users any further.

“Musk’s unbridled personality and penchant for audacious thinking and plainly saying what’s on his mind will not abate,” he said, “so Yaccarino will need to demonstrate publicly and privately that she is not just an order-taker, but a capable counterpart and yin to Musk’s yang.”

Others say the expectation that Yaccarino will somehow temper Musk or at least provide a moderating offset may never be realized. “I'm hoping she was able to negotiate some leeway from her end,” said Elizabeth Suárez, a leadership and negotiation strategist in Denver, “including a separation severance when the time comes.”

Her recommendation for Yaccarino would be to foster a more open environment at Twitter. “As an outsider, I think Twitter has been operating in a dictatorship type of leadership. That environment limits collaboration and trust.”

Suárez said Yaccarino is going to have to beef up her conflict-management skills and learn the social media landscape quickly. “She is coming from a large network-based media, very different from Twitter and other social media outlets,” Suárez said. “She must establish alliances in the industry where she can move Twitter to a more prestigious status and not become an application of the past.”

Clearly, Yaccarino has not taken the safest career path, said Challenger. “She wants to be where the action is. He does change the world. She’s in for the ride. My guess is, they had a heart-to-heart, and she really liked him. But it may be that it just doesn’t work out.”