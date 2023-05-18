Loophole Allowing Top Execs to Amass Nearly $9 Billion in Retirement Savings Draws Fire

Growing your money tax-free through a 401 (k) plan until you retire is a government subsidy to take full advantage of, as we all know. So ideally, the goal would be the full $22,500 allowed by the IRS this year.

But what if there weren’t any limits on how much you could set aside, and you happen to be a highly paid corporate CEO who can contribute millions of dollars every year? Imagine how much more those pretax investments would earn over time, and how much money you’d have once you sailed off into the sunset at retirement.

A new study published Thursday by two nonprofit firms highlights this contrast, pointing out that the federal tax code has no limits for a special kind of tax-deferred account often referred to as a “top hat” plan because it’s only available to senior executives and other highly compensated employees.

Calling it an unjust double standard that’s helping to fuel an unapologetic wealth gap in the U.S., the Institute for Policy Studies and Jobs With Justice made some staggering comparisons as they called for legislative reforms.

“There’s no rational argument for allowing wealthy executives to shelter unlimited amounts of compensation from taxes while ordinary workers have strict limits on their annual 401(k) contributions,” co-author Sarah Anderson, global economy director at the Institute for Policy Studies, said in a statement accompanying the report. “Nothing but the power of corporate leaders to rig rules in their favor can explain this double standard.”

The researchers analyzed top hat accounts for named executive officers at all the companies in the S&P 500 Index as of the end of 2021. Among the findings:

The average balance in these accounts was $5.6 million. Among CEOs only, the average balance was $14.6 million. (In contrast, the average 401(k) balance at Vanguard, a major retirement plan provider, was reportedly $129,157 at the time, the study noted.)

The top five named executives at each of the S&P 500 companies held a combined $8.9 billion in these accounts.

At Walmart, Hyatt Hotels, Home Depot, and at least 19 other employers considered “low-wage,” some top executives would get a monthly retirement check that’s bigger than their workers’ median pay for an entire year. (This is based on top hat balances at the end of 2022.)

Assuming average returns, an executive who sets aside $1 million every year for seven years would have $1.3 million more in after-tax earnings and $1 million less in tax liabilities because they aren’t paying taxes along the way.

Of course, it follows that highly paid executives—S&P 500 CEOs were paid an average of $18.3 million in 2021, according to the AFL-CIO—would be saving more for retirement than most. And proponents of such plans would argue they’re a key tool for attracting and keeping the best people to run these companies.

The two groups proposed a series of reforms, including that the money in these accounts be taxed when it is earned or vested and that funding for Social Security be expanded by lifting the cap on payroll taxes.

They note that top hat plans are only getting more common: In 2022, there were 11,657 companies with these kinds of plans, an increase of more than 700 over 2020, according to survey results from Mullin Barens Sanford Financial.