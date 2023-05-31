‘Woke’ Companies Lose Billions in Market Value Over Culture War

Kohl's investors should take heed as the retailer becomes the latest target of culture-warring conservatives: Companies facing their wrath have lost billions in market value.

Social media pundits are now taking the retailer to task for selling Pride Month merchandise, including LQBTQ-themed clothing for infants and children. Kohls stock closed down more than 5% on Tuesday.

Target, Bud Light brewer Anheuser Busch InBev, and Disney, have lost billions while facing similar blowbacks.

Amid uproar for stocking transgender clothing and gay pride wear, Target has lost about $10 billion in market capitalization since mid-March. On Tuesday, its stock closed at about $134, down more than 3%.

Anheuser Busch InBev has lost about $24 billion in market value since the beginning of April when it began an online promotion featuring a transgendered influencer. Sales of the beer giant's Bud Light have plunged since the promotion. It's stock closed $54 on Tuesday, down more than nearly 5% for the day.

Disney has lost about $96 billion in market capitalization since March 2022 when it began trading barbs with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' over Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" law and other cultural issues, including adaptations of The Lord of the Rings and The Little Mermaid featuring diverse characters. It's stock closed around $87 on Tuesday, down only 0.47% for the day.

Shares of Kohl's closed at $19 on Tuesday, down nearly 25% year-to-date.

To be sure, not all of the losses in market value that companies have suffered can be attributed to campaigns from the angry conservative customers against so-called woke capitalism. Each company has been squeezed by high inflation, rising interest rates and slowing economic activity.

Kohls stock was sinking long before becoming the latest target. The retailer has been struggling to reinvent itself as consumers have been making fewer discretionary purchases, including clothing, in a softening economy.

Target's stock chart looks like a mountain range over many quarters with steep peaks and valleys. Rival and mass discounter Walmart, which tends to sell more as consumers flock to staples in a weakening economy, outperformed Target in the companies most recent financial results.

LINCOLNWOOD, ILLINOIS - MARCH 01: A sign hangs above the entrance of a Kohl's store on March 01, 2023 in Lincolnwood, Illinois. Kohl’s shares dropped today after reporting a 7.1 percents decrease in sales for the final quarter of 2022. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Disney, in addition to its battle with DeSantis, recently missed earnings estimates and it continues to lose subscribers to its streaming business.

Anheuser Busch's market plunge appears more directly linked to the boycotts. Its latest financial results, reported in the first quarter ended March 31, were strong. Still, the company's stock price remains well-above its 52-week low of $44.51, which came in October when the company missed revenue expectations.