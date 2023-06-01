Job Cuts: Here’s How Many People Lost Work in May

The pace of layoffs accelerated and companies curbed their hiring plans in May, in anticipation that the economy is slowing down.

U.S.-based employers announced 80,089 layoffs last month, up 20% from announced cuts in April, according to a report released Thursday from Chicago-based outplacement and business and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

May's cuts registered 287% higher than the 20,712 cuts announced in the same month last year.

Year-to-date, job cuts are up 315% with companies announcing plans to cut 417,500 jobs, the Challenger report said. The firm, which has been counting layoffs for decades, says the January-May total is one of the highest since 2009, the exception being the first five months of 2020 as the pandemic struck.

“Consumer confidence is down to a six-month low and job openings are flattening," said Andrew Challenger, a vice president of the firm. "Companies appear to be putting the brakes on hiring in anticipation of a slowdown."

Hiring plans are sliding as job cuts rise. Employers announced plans to hire 7,884 workers in May, the lowest monthly total since November 2020. Year-to-date, companies have announced plans to add 101,833 positions, down 83% from May 2022.

Job are being cut across the board, with most industries seeing an increase. The tech sector announced the most cuts in May with 22,887.

For the year, the tech sector's job casualties are up 2,939% over last year to 139,831. That's the most announced cuts since the 2001 tech bust, Challenger reported.

Amazon, Google, Microsoft, PayPal, Salesforce and Twitter have announced layoffs this year.

Retailers announced the second-highest cuts in May with 9,053. For the year, retail layoffs total 45,168, up 942%.

Then came the Automotive sector with 8,308 announced job cuts for the month, and 18,017 for the year.

A slowing economy is precisely what the Federal Reserve has been attempting to achieve to curb runaway inflation. The central bank has done so with 10 interest-rate hikes since March 2022. Further evidence that the economy is slowing could give the Fed a chance to pause when it meets June 13-14.

On Friday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its May jobs report. Consensus estimates gathered by Bloomberg project the report will show the U.S. economy adding 195,000 jobs in May, down from 253,000 in April.