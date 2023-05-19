Interest Rate Hikes: Fed Chair Hints It’s Time for a Breather

After a week of mixed signals by some Federal Reserve officials, Chair Jerome Powell suggested at a conference in Washington on Friday that the central bank might pause increases in its benchmark interest rate in June, the Associated Press reported. That would mark the first time in 14 months that it wouldn't raise rates.
“Having come this far, we can afford to look at the data and the evolving outlook and make careful assessments,” Powell said, according to the AP.
Powell added that “the risks of doing too much versus doing too little are becoming more balanced.”
The Fed's short-term rate, now at about 5.1%, helps determine the interest charged for home mortgages and business loans.
Powell's signal came after diverging views were expressed in recent days by the presidents of regional Federal Reserve banks.
