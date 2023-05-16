When the world’s largest home improvement chain isn’t improving, it’s a sign the U.S. economy isn’t improving either.

Home Depot on Tuesday reported a steep sales decline and offered a dim forecast for the rest of its fiscal year. In February, the company projected flat sales for 2023. It now expects sales for the year to slip between 2% and 5% this year.

Separately, a report from the Commerce Department showed that U.S. retail sales ticked higher in April as inflation, rising interest rates, and bank failures continued fueling recession fears. But the gain was lower than what economists had expected and not likely to change the course of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

Home Depot’s report kicks off a busy week for retail results with Target reporting on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday.

Home Depot blamed weakening consumer demand for a disappointing 4.2% decline in first quarter sales.

“Our sales for the quarter were below our expectations primarily driven by lumber deflation and unfavorable weather, particularly in our Western division as extreme weather in California disproportionately impacted our results,” said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO.

The decline, however, comes off a boom that Home Depot enjoyed throughout the pandemic.

“After a three-year period of unprecedented growth for our sector, during which we grew sales by over $47 billion, we expected that fiscal 2023 would be a year of moderation for the home improvement market,” Decker said.

Sales totaled $37.3 billion for the first quarter. Comparable sales decreased 4.5%, and comparable sales in the U.S. decreased 4.6%, year-over-year, the company said. Comparable sales, a key metric, measures sales at stores open for more than 12 months.

Net profit for the period dropped to $3.9 billion, from $4.2 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

Home Depot’s sales were 2.7% below Wall Street’s expectations, according to estimates from Refinitiv, and the decline marked its largest revenue miss since November 2002.

The company said it’s revising its outlook for the rest of the year.

“Given the negative impact to first quarter sales from lumber deflation and weather, further softening of demand relative to our expectations, and continued uncertainty regarding consumer demand, we are updating our guidance to reflect a range of potential outcomes,” said Richard McPhail, chief financial officer.

With 2,324 stores and 475,00 employees, Home Depot is considered by some to be a bellwether for the U.S. economy. The retailer also missed expectations in its last quarterly report, marking its first miss since November 2019. The company then provided a muted outlook for fiscal 2023 and said it expected sales growth to be approximately flat.

U.S. consumers are feeling the pinch from inflation, rising interest rates and a slowing economy. They’ve also racked up debt. On Monday, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed household debt hit a record $17.05 trillion in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department report released Tuesday showed retail and food service sales rose by 0.4% in April from the prior month to $686.1 billion. That was better than the March report showing a 1% decline in month-over-month retail sales. The report also showed sales are up 1.6 percent above April 2022. The figures are adjusted for seasonality but not for inflation.

Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist for Nationwide Mutual insurance, noted that the improvement in April retail sales was not going to be enough to change plans at the Federal Reserve, which has raised its key interest rate 10 times since March 2022 to fight inflation.

“The rebound in consumer spending does not alter our view that the Fed will pause its rate increases, but it will keep officials holding onto a tightening bias,” she said. “They are more likely to raise rates further this year than cut rates.”