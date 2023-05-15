Home Depot, Target and Walmart’s Earnings This Week Will Say a Lot About the U.S. Economy

Earnings reports due out this week from some of the nation’s top retailers will offer a glimpse at how consumers are responding to high inflation and borrowing rates.

Watch for reports from Home Depot on Tuesday, Target on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday – all coming out before stock markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The reports may also reveal how companies are adapting to penny-pinched consumers.

The latest report on U.S. retail sales shows they fell more than expected in March as consumers faced the double-whammy of inflation and rising interest rates.

The Commerce Department reported a 1% drop in retail sales in March. April retail sales figures are due out on Tuesday. According to a poll by Reuters, economists are hoping we will see a 0.7% month-over-month increase.

In its last quarterly report, Target cited a “challenging environment." Comparable sales, a key industry metric that measures sales at stores open for more than 12 months, rose by less than 1 percent over the previous year. “We're planning our business cautiously in the near term to ensure we remain agile and responsive to the current operating environment,” said Target’s chairman and CEO Brian Cornell.

At Home Depot, comparable store sales dropped 0.3 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter, which which ended Jan. 29, from a year ago, signaling the tough housing market.

Walmart reported strong results for its last quarter, including an 8.3% jump in comparable sales from the previous year, but the company also struck a cautionary note.

In an interview with CNBC, Walmart CFO John David Rainey said shoppers are holding back on discretionary spending. “The consumer is still very pressured. And if you look at economic indicators, balance sheets are running thinner and savings rates are declining relative to previous periods. And so that’s why we take a pretty cautious outlook on the rest of the year.”

Retail stocks account for over 17% of the S&P 500, so stocks of the nation’s largest retailers can influence the direction of the stock market.

Wall Street analysts are expecting mixed results. Baird analysts Peter Benedict cut his stock price target for Home Depot to $320 to $340. It currently trades for about $290 and Benedict maintained his “outperform” rating on the stock. He cited “decelerating demand indicators and a delayed onset of spring.”

According to analyst consensus numbers gathered by Bloomberg:

Home Depot will report a 1.3% year-over-year decline in same store sales and a 1.5% drop in revenue to $38.3 billion.

Target will show year-over-year comparable sales growth of 1.2% and a 1.7% rise in revenue to $25.2 billion.

Walmart will show a 5% rise in year-over-year comparable sales and a 4.9% year-on-year rise in revenue to $148.5 billion.

Inflation, for all its ill-effects, has been moderating since hitting its peak in June. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report on the consumer price index has declined for 10 consecutive months. For April, it logged its smallest increase in two years – a rise of 4.9%.

Where interest rates are headed remains a matter of debate. The Federal Reserved has raised its key interest rate 10 times since March 2022 to 5%-5.25%.

“I definitely think they are done,” hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones said in a televised CNBC interview on Monday. “They could probably declare victory now because if you look at CPI, it’s been declining.”