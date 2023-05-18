U.S. home sales continued to sag in April as persistently high mortgage rates priced many buyers out of their first homes and kept many existing homeowners from trading up.

Sales of existing homes dropped 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million, the National Association of Realtors reported on Thursday. The pace of home sales has fallen by 23.2% from the same month last year, showing just how much the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hikes have slowed buying.

“Home sales are bouncing back and forth but remain above recent cyclical lows,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “The combination of job gains, limited inventory and fluctuating mortgage rates over the last several months have created an environment of push-pull housing demand.”

A bright spot in the report was a rise in the inventory of existing homes, up 7.2% percent from the previous month to 1.04 million at the end of April, or about a 2.9 month supply at the current pace of monthly sales. That’s up from 1.03 million units last year.

The median home price for all housing types nationwide fell 1.7%, year-over-year, to $388,000 in April, the Realtors group said. Yun said that marks the largest price decline since January 2012, the tail end of the subprime lending crisis. Prices fell in the South and West but rose in the Northeast and Midwest.

“Roughly half of the country is experiencing price gains,” Yun said. “Even in markets with lower prices, primarily the expensive West region, multiple-offer situations have returned in the spring buying season following the calmer winter market. Distressed and forced property sales are virtually nonexistent.”

Homes are selling quickly, with 73% selling within a month. Properties sat on the market for 22 days in April, down from 29 days in March but up from 17 days in April 2022.

Rates for 30-year mortgages are now close to 6.5% or about a percentage point more than a year ago, according to mortgage finance company Freddie Mac.