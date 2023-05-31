Here’s Why Wall Street Expects Another Jump in Interest Rates in June

Markets are braced for another jump in interest rates after the Federal Reserve wraps up its June 13-14 meeting.

As of Wednesday morning, traders expected about a 65% chance of a quarter point hike in the Fed's key interest rate, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, which is based on 30-Day Fed Funds futures pricing data and fluctuates with market movements. That would mark the central bank’s 11th consecutive rate increase since March 2022.

The so-called Federal Funds Rate, which is the rate at which banks borrow from each other, is already at a 16-year high between 5% and 5.25%. The rate indirectly drives what consumers pay for everything from credit cards to home loans.

Anticipating further rate hikes from the Fed, mortgage rates have been climbing higher. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that the average weekly interest rate for a 30-year, fixed rate mortgage rose to 6.91% last week, up from 6.69% the week before. On a daily basis, rates have been eclipsing 7%, and with the higher rates, mortgage demand has fallen to a three-year low.

(Photo by KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Just last week, many market observers were expecting at least a pause in the Fed's hikes. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari, for one, said another hike in the central bank’s key interest rate would be a close call.

What's changed is the data. Two reports from the U.S. Commerce Department last week showed higher inflation and continued strength in the economy. The Fed's rate highs are aimed at slowing the economy to curb inflation.

The nation's gross domestic product rose at an annualized rate of 1.3% in the first three months of the year, an upward revision from an estimate of 1.1% reported in April. Also, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index went up 4.4% for the 12 months ended in April, rising from a 4.2% increase in March.

More economic data will be released before the Fed's next meeting that could change the outlook, including the May jobs report, due out Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Any sign of continued strength in the economy would bolster the odds of another rate hike.