‘Grave Dancer’ Real Estate Legend Sam Zell Dies

Sam Zell, the salty-talking real estate mogul known for finding bargains on distressed properties who later ventured into media, died Thursday. He was 81.
Zell's career spanned six decades with investments in apartment buildings, office towers and even mobil home parks. He was a pioneer in the creation of so-called REITs, real estate investment trusts that allowed common investors to participate in real estate. His ability to suss out bargains earned him the nickname "grave dancer."
News of his death was announced by his real estate company, Equity Residential. The cause of death was not disclosed.
In addition to real estate, Zell in 2007 took the Tribune Co. private with its holdings including the Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times. As part of the leveraged buyout, Zell sold the Chicago Cubs. A year later, the Tribune Co. filed for bankruptcy protection, with a debt load of $13 billion. Thousands of employees lost their jobs.
"The world has lost one of its greatest investors and entrepreneurs," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO in statement. "Sam’s insatiable intellectual curiosity and passion for deal making created some of the most dynamic companies in the public real estate industry. He was a generous philanthropist and an incredible mentor and friend and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to be part of his extraordinary world. We extend our deepest condolences to Sam’s family and loved ones."
Zell's philanthropy focused on entrepreneurial education. Among the programs he helped to create were the Zell Lurie Institute at the University of Michigan and the Zell Fellows Program for entrepreneurship at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
