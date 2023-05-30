Dina Powell McCormick, a longtime senior player inside Goldman, will depart the megabank and join BDT & MSD Partners, an investment firm founded by fellow Goldman alums focused on advising family offices.

Across two stints at Goldman, interrupted by one year as a senior advisor in the Trump White House, the 49-year-old McCormick has risen to serve on the firm’s powerful management committee and head its global sovereign business. She was seen by many insiders as a key insider at Goldman under CEO David Solomon, who might feel the sting of her exit a little more sharply considering the fact she is joining up with Gregg Lemkau, the BDT & MSD co-CEO who quit his job as co-head of global investment banking at Goldman in 2020.

Lemkau took over Michael Dell’s family office, MSD Partners in early 2021 before merging it with merchant bank BDT & Co. In January. BDT was founded by Byron Trott, a former Goldman partner. The firm manages more than $50 billion .

“I look forward to working alongside Byron, Gregg, Michael and the team to deliver the firm’s differentiated offerings to clients around the world,” McCormick said in a statement.

McCormick, whose husband David was the CEO of $150 billion hedge fund Bridgewater Associates before leaving for a failed U.S. Senate run in 2022, joins Goldman’s former asset management chief Eric Lane, and former CFO Stephen Scherr on a long and growing list of senior executives to leave the bank under Solomon’s watch.

Making the Memorial Day hangover a little worse for the CEO is a Tuesday report from the WSJ that Goldman is planning its third round of layoffs in less than a year as sluggish dealmaking continues to put pressure on its investment banking business.