Global Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief Over Debt Ceiling Deal — For Now
Japan's Nikkei 225 hit a 33-year high on Monday, partly because players in D.C. seem to have averted a global economic meltdown
Global stocks, particularly those in Asia, climbed higher on Monday, signaling a cautious optimism about a tentative deal in Washington D.C. over resolving the U.S. debt ceiling crisis.
The potential that that the U.S. would actually default on its debt and the catastrophic consequences of that action has sent shudders through the global markets for weeks. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday night officially unveiled their plan to lift the debt ceiling and avoid default after announcing an agreement in principle on Saturday.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan on Monday closed at a 33-year high, rising 1.03% to 31,233.54, gains also related to a weaker yen. In Europe, trading was mixed with the DAX in Germany and CAC 40 in France giving up robust early gains.
- Teen Arrested After Nine-Day Crime Spree: ‘The Community Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief’
- Stocks Slip as Debt Ceiling Deal Faces Objections
- The Debt Ceiling Deal and the Economy Are in Our Hands
- McCarthy: Debt Ceiling Deal is ‘First Step’ With More to Come Under Republican President
- Lindsay Graham Calls Debt Ceiling Deal a ‘Catastrophe for Defense’
The stock markets in the U.S. were closed Monday for Memorial Day, and the UK markers were quiet for a bank holiday.
Meanwhile, oil prices in light trading Monday rose on news of a potential resolution in D.C. Brent crude futures jumped 0.9%, or 66 cents, to $77.61 a barre, and U.S. West Texas International crude rose 1%, or 75 cents, to $73.42 a barrel.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Billionaire Bill Ackman Wants to See JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon in the White HouseMoney
- Amazon Employees Walk Off Job to Protest Return-to-Office Rules and ‘Broken’ Climate PledgeMoney
- CEO Pay Is Still Growing, but at the Slowest Rate in 8 YearsMoney
- Companies Keep Raising Prices on Consumer Goods, Even as They Pay Less for Raw MaterialsMoney
- US Job Openings Rise Unexpectedly, Improving for the First Time This YearMoney
- Here’s Why Wall Street Expects Another Jump in Interest Rates in JuneMoney
- Wary of Banks, Americans Stash Cash at Home – in the Fridge, Suitcases, Even Toilet Water TanksMoney
- ‘Woke’ Companies Lose Billions in Market Value Over Culture WarMoney
- The Student Loan Payment Moratorium Is About to End (For Real This Time)News
- Goldman Sachs Exodus Continues With Dina Powell McCormick’s Shocking DepartureMoney