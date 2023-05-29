Global Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief Over Debt Ceiling Deal — For Now

Global stocks, particularly those in Asia, climbed higher on Monday, signaling a cautious optimism about a tentative deal in Washington D.C. over resolving the U.S. debt ceiling crisis.

The Nikkei 225 hit a 33-year high on Monday, in part, because of optimism over a debt ceiling resolution in Washington, DC (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

The potential that that the U.S. would actually default on its debt and the catastrophic consequences of that action has sent shudders through the global markets for weeks. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday night officially unveiled their plan to lift the debt ceiling and avoid default after announcing an agreement in principle on Saturday.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan on Monday closed at a 33-year high, rising 1.03% to 31,233.54, gains also related to a weaker yen. In Europe, trading was mixed with the DAX in Germany and CAC 40 in France giving up robust early gains.

The stock markets in the U.S. were closed Monday for Memorial Day, and the UK markers were quiet for a bank holiday.

Meanwhile, oil prices in light trading Monday rose on news of a potential resolution in D.C. Brent crude futures jumped 0.9%, or 66 cents, to $77.61 a barre, and U.S. West Texas International crude rose 1%, or 75 cents, to $73.42 a barrel.