    FTC Investigating Whether Baby-Formula Makers Colluded: Report

    The agency is also examining how alleged corporate coordination may have an effect on retail sales.

    Published |Updated
    Al Lewis
    Abbott Laboratories and other baby-formula makers are under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission for colluding in bids for state contracts under the Women, Children and Infants program (WIC), The Wall Street Journal reported.

    The FTC is also examining whether coordinated efforts affected sales outside of the federal program, which is administered by states, according to the Journal. The article cited documents that were posted to the agency's website in April but not widely reported.

    Abbott, which sells under the brand Similac, is one of the biggest makers of infant formula in the U.S.

    "Abbott is unaware of any factual basis to support the WIC-related investigation, and staff have not identified any reason to believe that Abbott or any of its competitors have coordinated or colluded regarding any WIC contract," Abbott lawyers wrote in a response to the FTC's inquiries in March.

    Nestlé, maker of Gerber-branded formulas, has also received a request for information from the FTC. The Journal identified Reckitt Benckiser as a third company that often lands WIC contracts.

    Abbott is also facing probes by other government agencies, including a criminal investigation by the Justice Department after closing a manufacturing plant in Michigan last year, worsening a nationwide formula shortage.

    The documents in the FTC investigation do not suggest a link between suspected collusion and the shortages. Abbott, however, controls nearly half of the highly concentrated market.

    With just a few big players and the WIC program as a large buyer, the baby-formula market remains vulnerable to shocks and disruptions.

    WIC, a supplemental nutrition program for low-income families, has about a $6 billion budget. The money comes from the federal government, but the program is administered state-by-state.

    States are required to seek competitive bids under the program. By landing a state contract, a formula maker ensures placement on store shelves because retailers are required to stock formula in certain quantities. Documents reveal that the FTC is looking at the effects of WIC contracts on other sales.

    The FTC has asked Abbott for information about state contracts and other business going back to 2016, the report said.

