Former Obama Official Peter Orszag Named Next CEO at Lazard

Another Wall Street firm is changing out its CEO for a new generation of leaders.

Peter Orszag, who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Obama Administration, has been named the next CEO of Lazard Asset Management. The 54-year-old Orszag has been running the firm’s financial advisory business since 2019 and will take the top job from current CEO Ken Jacobs, 65, on Oct. 1.

Orszag’s promotion comes just one week after James Gorman, 64, announced he would be stepping down as CEO of Morgan Stanley within the next 12 months.

“I am honored, humbled, and excited to become the next CEO of Lazard,” Orszag said in a statement announcing that he had been selected by a unanimous vote of the $235 billion firm’s board of directors, which is chaired by former Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons.

After leaving the Obama Administration, Orszag joined Citigroup in 2011 before moving to Lazard in 2016. He is not the only Obama economic team alum making career waves in 2023. Austan Goolsbee, who served alongside Orszag, was named President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in January.