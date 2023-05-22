Fed Survey Highlights Inflation’s Grip on the American Psyche

Inflation has darkened the mood of the American consumer, according to a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve showing a sharp drop in financial well-being.
Of more than 11,000 adults polled, 35% said they were worse-off financially than the year before. That’s the highest level since the question was first asked in 2014, the Fed reported. Additionally, the percent of adults who said they were doing at least OK financially dropped 5 percentage points to 73%.
The numbers come from the Fed’s Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2022, conducted in October. The Fed has now been conducting the survey for 10 years.
In the latest report, only 18% characterized the economy as “good” or “excellent,” the lowest level since the survey began asking this question in 2017.
The report highlighted the nearly universal grip inflation has on consumer’s minds. “Inflation was the most common challenge among people of all income levels in 2022, suggesting a widespread effect of higher prices across the population,” the report said.
Of those surveyed, 54% said that their budgets had been affected “a lot” by price increases. And the number of adults who said they could cover a $400 emergency expense with cash dropped to 63%, down from a high of 68% in 2021.
Inflation has pulled back from its peak of more than 9% in June to slightly below 5% last month, but it is still stubbornly high and affects all income levels. Declines in the stock market in 2022 may have also played a role in attitudes among higher-income families.
Americans are cutting back in response to higher prices in ways that are sure to slow economic activity.
The survey showed 66% used less or stopped using a given product and 64% switched to cheaper products. Some 49% said they delayed a major purchase. Other ways Americans are coping include reducing savings, 54%; increasing borrowing, 51%; and working more, 18%.
The grim outlook came despite wage increases and low unemployment rates in 2022. Some 33% of adults reported their family’s monthly income rose in 2022 over the prior year, but 40% said their monthly spending rose as well.
“The declines in financial well-being across these measures provide an indication of how families were affected by broader economic conditions in 2022, such as inflation and stock market declines,” the report read. “The results provide a window into how individuals’ financial well- being has changed in recent years.”
