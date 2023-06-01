Fed Officials Tamp Down Market Expectations of Another Rate Hike in June
The central bank may take a breather at its June meeting, and could always raise rates later
Wall Street is now expecting a pause in the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes following comments from central bank officials on Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, traders expected about a 73% chance of a pause when the Fed meets June 13-14, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, which is based on 30-Day Fed Funds futures pricing data and fluctuates with market movements. That marks a dramatic reversal from Wednesday morning when about 65% were expecting an interest-rate hike.
To fight inflation, the Fed has raised its key interest rate 10 times since March 2022. The so-called Federal Funds Rate, which is the rate at which banks borrow from each other, is already at a 16-year high between 5% and 5.25%. The rate indirectly drives what consumers pay for everything from credit cards to home loans.
The turnaround in sentiment followed a speech in Washington by Fed governor Philip Jefferson.
"A decision to hold our policy rate constant at a coming meeting should not be interpreted to mean that we have reached the peak rate for this cycle,” he said. “Indeed, skipping a rate hike at a coming meeting would allow the committee to see more data before making decisions about the extent of additional policy firming.”
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker made similar comments on Wednesday, as did Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari last week. Taking a pause, they said, would not preclude the Fed from raising rates again in the future, if needed to curb inflation. The odds for a rate hike in July are were at about 45% on Thursday, according to the CME tool.
Earlier expectations for a rate hike followed comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on May 19, saying "the stance of policy is restrictive."
Fed officials are not likely to hint further between now and the announcements that will follow their next meeting as a traditional quiet period begins this weekend.
What might factor into their next decision is the May jobs report, due out Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Any sign of continued strength in the economy could bolster the odds of another rate hike.
Another upcoming report that could influence the Fed's decision is the latest read on the Consumer Price Index. James Knightley, chief international economist for ING, wrote Thursday: "If we get a strong jobs report and US CPI comes in hot on 13 June ... that could be enough to tip the balance in favour of another hike."
