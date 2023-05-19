Fed May Ease Interest Rate Hikes as Bank Failures Force Industry to Pull Back on Lending

The crisis that shuttered three large regional banks earlier this year may help end the Federal Reserve’s ongoing spate of interest rate hikes, the central bank’s chairman said Friday.

“Our policy rate may not need to rise as much as it would have otherwise to achieve our goals,” Jerome Powell said at a monetary policy conference in Washington D.C.

As the aftershocks of Signature Valley Bank and Signature Bank closings rippled through the economy in March, the Fed intervened with financial stability tools, including a $25 billion program from the Treasury to protect banks from the sinking bond values that occur when interest rates go up.

“While the financial stability tools helped to calm conditions in the banking sector, developments there, on the other hand, are contributing to tighter credit conditions and are likely to weigh on economic growth, hiring and inflation,” Powell said.

Bank lending was already falling before the collapse of Silicon Valley, Signature and then First Republic Bank. A March survey of 71 banks by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank said loan demand fell for the fifth period in a row with bankers reporting worsening business conditions. The Dallas Fed conducts this survey twice each quarter.

Now, the possibility of more bank runs is slowing lending as banks hold fast to their reserves. Weekly loan data from the Fed also shows a decline in credit.

The cycle seems to be running like this: Banks aren’t lending as much, which means businesses can’t grow as much, which means the economy will slow – and that is the Fed’s goal. To fight inflation, the Fed has to dampen economic activity with interest-rate hikes, even if it means risking a recession.

The Fed has raised its key interest rate at 10 times since March 2022 to between 5% and 5.25% – a 16-year high. So far, the hikes are working. The U.S. inflation rate clocked in at 4.93% last month, down from its recent peak of 9.06% in June.

Powell said when he worked as an attorney in the 1970s steep inflation was just something one had to work around. Former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker is credited with ending inflation with massive hikes that took the Fed’s key interest rate to a record 14.6% in 1981.

“Many people are experiencing inflation for the very first time,” said Powell. “It’s not a headline to say that they really don’t like it.

“We think that failure to get inflation down would not only prolong the pain but also increase ultimately the social costs of getting back to price stability, causing even greater harm to families and businesses, and we aim to avoid that by remaining steadfast in pursuit of our goals,” Powell said.

Powell didn’t speculate on how soon banking woes might translate into a pause in interest rate increases. “Of course, the extent of that is highly uncertain.”