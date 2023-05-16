The Federal Reserve’s top bank supervisor on Tuesday took responsibility for recent bank failures at a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.

"It's ultimately my responsibility to have effective supervision,” said Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr. “We did not in this case.”

Reports from both the Fed and the General Accountability Office conclude that Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which both failed in March, grew rapidly and failed to manage risks along the way. They both relied on uninsured deposits, which customers are quick to withdraw amid signs of trouble. Additionally, Silicon Valley failed to manage its bond investments as interest rates rose sharply, and Signature Bank had exposure to risky crypto currencies as that market cratered, the reports said.

Both banks unwound as customers withdrew uninsured deposits en masse, and as fears of more bank runs spread, regulators shuttered First Republic Bank on May 1.

Barr said Fed supervisors knew about these risks and agreed these failures could have been avoided with proper supervision.

“When supervisors did identify vulnerabilities, they did not take sufficient steps to ensure that the bank fixed those problems quickly enough,” he told the committee.

He said supervisors were too slow and too timid to address the problems they identified. “Where we fell down on the job was not forcing them forcefully enough to make those changes fast enough,” he said.

Barr said the Fed is now considering stricter rules for banks with more than $100 billion in assets, including a requirement to account for unrealized losses when measuring capital levels. It’s also working to review and enhance its supervision practices, Barr said.

Barr told the panel no one at the Fed has lost their jobs over the supervisory lapses, even though management teams at failed banks are routinely fired.

For this, he endured a bit of chiding from lawmakers. “I raised three children,” said Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner of Missouri. “And when I told them to stop doing something and they kept doing it, I didn’t take them for ice cream, sir. I put them in time out.”