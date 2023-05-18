Expect More Airport Madness This Summer as Business Travel Bookings Double

Anyone who traveled in the summer of 2022 remembers that it was an exercise in patience. Thousands of flight delays and cancelations. Luggage gone missing. Long lines. Frustrations at every turn.

Airlines promised a better summer in 2023. But now there's news that business travel bookings for the summer have doubled from last year as companies shift from the traditional travel push in January and February to warmer months. That, undoubtedly, will add to the crowds of leisure travelers expected to fly.

The TSA is already predicting record numbers of travelers this summer. Delta Air Lines alone expects to fly 2.8 million passengers over the Memorial Day weekend, up 17% from the same weekend last year.

In a new report, corporate travel management company Navan said business travel for this summer is expected to double from last year, with a 55% rise in June, 94% jump in July and whopping 213% surge in August. The online travel management, corporate card and expense management company notes "with summer madness predicted on the leisure travel side, adding a slew of business travelers could make warm-weather travel even more challenging. Buckle up."

Travel demand so far has defied recession fears with bookings remaining strong after a surge of pent-up traveling following the pandemic.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian this week tried to assuage fears that this summer will be a repeat of 2022. "We are in much better shape" for this summer than we were last year, noting his airline has added 25,000 new workers to meet the demand.

"Travel is something people are prioritizing," Bastian said.

Navan, formerly known as TripActions, says who is traveling for business is shifting, with sales teams, which represented 54% of the total booking share before the pandemic, now accounting for just 45%. Engineers have increased their share from 9% to 11%. Human resources, product, and marketing teams are hitting the road more often than they did prior to Covid.

And San Francisco remains the most popular destination for business travel.

Source: Navan