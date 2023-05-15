The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ex-SVB CEO Blames Bank Collapse on Rate Hikes and Social Media, Not Leadership

    Greg Becker said the run on the bank was triggered by the earlier failure of Silvergate Bank.

    Monique Merrill
    AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    Greg Becker, the former CEO of Silicon Valley Bank said the collapse was “fueled” by social media, according to his written testimony to the Senate Banking Committee.

    Becker said the run on the bank was triggered by the earlier failure of Silvergate Bank and the association between the two banks, which “caused rumors and misconceptions to spread quickly online,” according to his testimony.

    He also said the Federal Reserve’s “unprecedented” interest rate increases caused the bank’s securities portfolio to decline.

    “[I] strongly believe that the leadership team and I made the best decisions we could with the facts, forecasts, and outside expert advice available to us at the time, and that we made these decisions in good faith,” Becker wrote in his testimony. 

    Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by California banking regulators in March, following mass withdrawals over the course of a day. Becker will appear before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for a hearing examining the failure of both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank on Tuesday, along with former leadership of Signature Bank.

