The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Elon Musk Says Remote Work Is Morally Wrong: ‘Laptop Class Is Living in La La Land’

    'It's a productivity issue, but it's also a moral issue.'

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Elon Musk reiterated his stance against working from home, calling it “morally wrong” and an affront to service workers who don’t have the option.

    In a wide-ranging interview with CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday night following Tesla’s shareholder meeting, Musk said: “People building the cars, servicing the cars, building houses, fixing houses, making the food, making all the things that people consume. It’s messed up to assume that, yes, they have to go to work, but you don’t.”

    “The laptop class is living in la-la land,” he added.

    Read More

    Musk has been a vocal advocate for in-office work at his various companies. Last summer, as many tech firms were settling into remote or hybrid setups, he demanded all Tesla and SpaceX employees to be in the office for at least 40 hours a week.

    After taking over Twitter, Musk’s first email to employees was to announce an end to the company’s remote work policy, unless he personally approved an exception.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.