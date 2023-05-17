Elon Musk Says Remote Work Is Morally Wrong: ‘Laptop Class Is Living in La La Land’
'It's a productivity issue, but it's also a moral issue.'
Elon Musk reiterated his stance against working from home, calling it “morally wrong” and an affront to service workers who don’t have the option.
In a wide-ranging interview with CNBC’s David Faber on Tuesday night following Tesla’s shareholder meeting, Musk said: “People building the cars, servicing the cars, building houses, fixing houses, making the food, making all the things that people consume. It’s messed up to assume that, yes, they have to go to work, but you don’t.”
“The laptop class is living in la-la land,” he added.
Musk has been a vocal advocate for in-office work at his various companies. Last summer, as many tech firms were settling into remote or hybrid setups, he demanded all Tesla and SpaceX employees to be in the office for at least 40 hours a week.
After taking over Twitter, Musk’s first email to employees was to announce an end to the company’s remote work policy, unless he personally approved an exception.
