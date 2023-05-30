The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Stocks Slip as Debt Ceiling Deal Faces Objections

    Debt ceiling deal faces key committee vote before it can reach the House floor

    Published |Updated
    Al Lewis
    Markets churned out a mixed performance on Tuesday as the debt ceiling compromise between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy awaited its first test in the House Rules Committee.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 160 points, or 0.49%, the Standard & Poor's 500 fell more than 11 points, or 0.28%, and the Nasdaq slipped more than 3 points or 0.03%.

    The S&P and the Nasdaq were in positive territory for most of the day, getting a boost from rising enthusiasm for semiconductor stocks as Nvidia's market capitalization eclipsed the $1 trillion mark.

    Shares of the Santa Clara-based chipmaker are up by about 180% year-to-date after the company announced rising sales expectations last week for chips it makes for artificial intelligence applications. Other chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Device and Intel, also traded higher on Tuesday.

    The debt ceiling deal has to pass in the House Rules Committee before it can come up for a vote on the House Floor. The committee is slated to meet at 3 p.m. ET. 

    interest rates
    McCarthy wants the House to vote on the bill, called the Fiscal Responsibility Act, on Wednesday. But several conservative Republicans have publicly bashed the bill, saying it gives too much to the White House. Some Democrats have likewise complained that the Biden administration caved too much to the GOP to get the deal done.

    The legislation must pass the Republican-controlled House before it can move for a vote before the Democrat-controlled Senate.

    On Tuesday morning, some traders on Wall Street who spoke with The Messenger expressed doubts about the pending bill. "The deal should pass a vote in the House, but I’m not sure McCarthy has the juice to get it through the Rules Committee," said one bond trader who asked not to be named because they weren't authorized to speak to the press.

    Another said the larger issue weighing on markets is whether the Federal Reserve will take a pause, or continue to raise interest rates, in its ongoing battle against inflation. The Fed meets June 13-14 and the signals on its next move have been mixed.

    A report from the Conference Board on Tuesday offered an indication that the economy continues to cool, possibly giving the Federal Reserve a chance to pause on its rate hikes.

    Non-profit research group's Consumer Confidence Index fell in May to 102.3, down from an upwardly revised 103.7 in April. 

