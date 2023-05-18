Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $75 million to settle claims by Jeffrey Epstein’s victims that it helped the disgraced financier traffic young women by moving millions of dollars to fund his crimes.



Epstein’s victims sued Deutsche in a proposed class action lawsuit filed in New York federal court last year, accusing the German lending giant of knowingly handling transactions that financed rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking. The case was filed on behalf of a plaintiff anonymously identified as “Jane Doe 1.”



A finalized settlement agreement has not yet been filed, and remains subject to an approval process overseen by Judge Jed Rakoff of Manhattan federal court. Deutsche Bank will not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement, according to a person familiar with the terms, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it has not been approved.



A similar case remains pending against JP Morgan Chase & Co., which served as Epstein’s bank until it closed his accounts in 2013 and he moved them to Deutsche.

"In hindsight, any association with Epstein was a mistake and we regret it, but we do not believe we violated any laws," JP Morgan spokeswoman Trish Wexler said.



“The settlement agreement with Deutsche Bank is an important moment for sex trafficking victims because it establishes that those who hold the purse strings are accountable under the law,” Sigrid McCawley, managing partner of Boies Schiller Flexner and a lawyer for the victims, said in a prepared statement.



Epstein died in an apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019, a month after federal prosecutors charged him with operating a years-long international sex trafficking ring. Evidence of his proclivities with dozens of victims dated back to the 1990s, though he had previously been allowed to bargain a prior case down to a single charge of soliciting prostitution from a minor. He maintained an aura of power by cultivating close personal friendships with rich and famous politicians, royalty and business executives.



Much of Deutsche Bank’s conduct in the case was laid bare in a 2020 settlement with New York state financial regulators, in which the bank paid $150 million for compliance lapses.



Details made public in the New York case showed Deutsche brought Epstein on as a client in 2013, after he was already a convicted sex offender, with the expectation that he could generate $2 million to $4 million in annual revenue for the bank. Epstein paid out $2.65 million to co-conspirators and women with Eastern European surnames from his accounts at Deutsche1, sometimes through transfers to Russian bank accounts.



The bank also allowed Epstein’s personal lawyer to make roughly 100 cash withdrawals over the years in the amount of $7,500, after asking bankers how much could be withdrawn without “creating some sort of alert.” On one occasion in 2017 the bank allowed the lawyer split up a withdrawal of $10,000 to avoid triggering notification to regulators, even though bank managers told him what he was doing could be illegal.

Deutsche said at the time it regretted its association with Epstein and acknowledged its error in bringing him on as a client. A Deutsche Bank spokesman, Dylan Riddle, declined comment on the settlement with the victims Thursday but noted it has spent more than $4 billion to improve controls.





