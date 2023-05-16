The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DeSantis vs Disney: The Magic Kingdom Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Special Tax District 

    Published
    Al Lewis
    The legal battle between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis inched forward Tuesday, with Disney asking a Florida court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the tourism oversight district that DeSantis appointed to oversee Disney World’s operations.

    "Just over a year ago, Disney expressed a political view that Governor DeSantis did not like," Disney argued in a court filing. "In response, the Governor unleashed a campaign of retaliation, weaponizing the power of government to punish Disney for its protected speech."

    It’s all part of the ongoing spat that began when Disney took a public stand against what critics call the “don’t say gay” bill. Signed a little over a year ago, “Parental Rights in Education” law prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classes.

    Soon thereafter, DeSantis went after a special taxing district that had long allowed the company to govern its Orlando parks’ operations, ultimately replacing its five-member board with his own appointees.

    The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District lobbed a host of restrictions against the Magic Kingdom, recently suing Disney to block it from developing.

    Disney responded with a federal lawsuit accusing DeSantis of abusing his authority in an act of political retribution. The DeSantis-picked board of governors then filed a lawsuit in state court, which Disney is now asking the court to dismiss.

    Disney argues the case is legally irrelevant after DeSantis signed a bill voiding its development deals within the district. The move by DeSantis essentially accomplishes what the lawsuit was trying to get Disney to do, Disney lawyers wrote.

