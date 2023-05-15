The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost an appeal Monday to limit a 2018 agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that requires a company lawyer to review some of his tweets before he posts on the platform.

    The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Musk’s claim that the SEC has abused its agreement with the tech mogul, saying it was "without merit," according to the ruling. Musk accused the agency of harassing him with multiple investigations and complained that the SEC’s enforcement methods made it difficult for him to comply.

    "We see no evidence to support Musk’s contention that the SEC has used the consent decree to conduct bad-faith, harassing investigations of his protected speech," the panel of three judges wrote in their decision.

    Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro told The Messenger in an email that they will seek "further review and continue to bring attention to the important issue of the government constraint on speech."

    Musk’s tweeting troubles with the SEC began following an Aug. 7, 2018 post in which he was thinking of taking Tesla private at $420 a share and had secured the funding. The deal never materialized, sending Tesla's shares plummeting following the tweet. The SEC sued over the post a few weeks later, alleging he had defrauded his investors. The decree requiring prior approval from a Tesla attorney resolved the lawsuit.

    Musk sought to limit the SEC's reach, calling the agreement a "government-imposed muzzle" in his appeal last year.

    The latest ruling on Monday upheld a decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan, who called Musk’s arguments a “bemoaning.” In February, however, a jury in San Francisco found that Must was not liable for investor losses over his tweet about secured funding.

    Musk's lawyers said last year that the SEC's consent decree was a calculated effort to "chill" his First Amendment right to free speech.

    The SEC is “weaponizing the consent decree by using it to try to muzzle and harass Mr. Musk and Tesla," they said at the time.

    In addition to founding the electric car maker, Musk runs rocket maker SpaceX and he purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October. 

    The case is SEC v Musk, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1291.

