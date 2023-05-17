Could Bed Bath & Beyond and Vice Fuel the Worst Year for Bankruptcies Since 2010?

Even before Vice Media headlined a gush of corporate bankruptcy filings this month, 2023 was on track to be the worst year for U.S. corporate bankruptcies since 2010.



Between January and April of this year, there were 236 corporate bankruptcy filings, more than twice the 109 during those four months in 2022 and the most for any comparable period since 2010, according to the most recent data available from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The economy changed a lot after the pandemic struck, but even prior to 2020, 219 was the most seen at this point in the year.

Consumer spending powers the nation’s economy, and not surprisingly, companies catering to discretionary items were hit more than any other sector tracked by S&P Global. Party supplier Party City Holdco and bedding manufacturer Serta Simmons Bedding filed earlier in the year, followed by well-known retailers Bed Bath & Beyond and David’s Bridal in April.

Why the increase? The economic headwinds for companies aren’t all that different than they are for households, and bankruptcy proceedings are a last resort for both companies and people facing crippling debt. After ultra-low interest rates and government aid helped cushion the economy during the pandemic era, rising borrowing costs and persistent inflation are stretching bank accounts.

“The era of low-interest rates and pandemic-related government support programs helped keep companies afloat that may have otherwise had few other options,” S&P Global shared with The Messenger in a statement. “Now that interest rates are back to pre-Great Recession levels and pandemic support programs are largely over, we're seeing a fresh uptick in a possible sign that companies are running out of time.”

Vice Media is one of at least seven companies that filed for bankruptcy in recent days, marking the most filings on record during a two-day period since at least 2008, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing data it compiled on companies with at least $50 million of liabilities.

A millennial-focused media startup reportedly valued as high as $5.7 billion in 2017, Vice Media had struggled in recent years to compete for digital advertising dollars, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company filed for Chapter 11 in New York on Monday ahead of an expected sale to a consortium of lenders who will pay $225 million and assume liabilities in the range of $500 million to $1 billion.