Household debt surpassed $17 trillion for the first time ever as consumers continued borrowing more for homes, automobiles and education in the first quarter, according to new data released Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The report showed total household debt rose by $148 billion, or 0.9%, to $17.05 trillion during the first three months of the year. The rise came even as credit card balances remained flat and the growth in mortgage balances slowed with the rise in interest rates.

Overall consumer debt is now about $2.9 trillion higher than where it was before the pandemic in 2019.

Despite rising interest rates, mortgage balances still climbed by $121 billion during the first quarter to $12.04 trillion. Mortgage originations, however, dropped dramatically to $324 billion, the lowest level since 2014.

"The mortgage refinancing boom is over, but its impact will be seen for decades to come," said Andrew Haughwout, director of Household and Public Policy Research at the New York Fed, in a statement accompanying the report.

He added that a pandemic boom in mortgage refinancings during a period of low interest rates will benefit consumers for years to come.

A series of Fed rate cuts over the pandemic helped push 30-year mortgage rates to a low of around 2.65% in January 2021. The Trump and Biden administrations then poured trillions into the U.S. economy to help head off a recession. The combination of low rates and record stimulus spending stoked inflation, which the central bank has been trying to tamp down by raising rates. The Fed has hiked its key interest rate ten times since March 2022 to between 5% and 5.25%.

Sharply rising interest rates will likely continue to discourage growth in mortgage balances for months to come. In January 2021, 30-year mortgage rates hit a low of about 2.65%. They’re now closer to 6.5%.

Rates on other loans are up as well, but consumers continue buying.

Auto loans increased to $1.56 trillion. Student loan balances grew to $1.6 trillion. Credit card balances held steady at $986 trillion. Combined, non-housing balances grew by $24 billion during the quarter.

As debt levels rise retailers are increasingly concerned about the health of the U.S. consumer. Major retailers expected to report earnings this week, such as Home Depot, Target and Walmart, have expressed caution. Tuesday’s report on retail sales will offer the latest glimpse on how consumer spending has held up.